Apple Pencil 2 Hits a New All-Time Low Price With This $50 Discount

One of the best things about using an iPad is the Apple Pencil experience, which is super smooth and turns your iPad into a very convenient digital notebook or sketchpad. Whether you just picked up a new iPad during Black Friday sales or you have been eyeing the second-generation Apple Pencil for a while, a new one-day sale at Best Buy is offering up a new all-time low price on the Apple stylus.

Down to just $79, the Apple Pencil 2 is $50 off and cheaper right now than it was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to take advantage of the offer.

You also get three months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music thrown in for new and eligible returning customers, which definitely sweetens the deal if you're eligible. That said, there is one catch: the deal ends today, so if you're wanting to buy the Apple Pencil 2, you better do it quickly.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model is the best of the bunch with support for advanced features like pressure and tilt sensitivity, tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes. The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-gen models); all 11-inch iPad Pro models; iPad Air (fourth- and fifth-gen models); and the sixth-gen iPad Mini.