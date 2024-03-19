Amazon's First-Ever 'Big Spring Sale' Event Is Coming. Here's What You Need to Know

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set launch soon, and will officially kick off on March 20, bringing with it a ton of savings. Amazon announced the six-day-long sale on Thursday, noting that it would offer deals on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with a smattering of discounts on tech, home and beauty products. And, of course, Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets will be seeing deep savings too.

We'll be keeping you up to date on all of the best deals during this new spring sale, so keep check back here for the best deals in the lead up to the sale and throughout.

Best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Roku Steaming Devices Roku is our favorite smart TV interface, thanks to its performance and affordability. But you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100. Details Up to 33% off See at Amazon

More early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals:

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?



The Amazon Big Spring Sale officially kicks off on March 20 and will run through March 25. The six-day event will include deals on tech, home, fashion, beauty and more. As always, there are early deals to be nabbed right now so you don't have to wait until the official event kick off to save.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon has run spring sales in the past and its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, is essentially the same idea -- lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, all available for a limited time. Amazon says that new deals will be launching daily, so it's worth checking back for the latest items on sale.

We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but it's an opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.

Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't require a Prime subscription in order get in on the deals, though Amazon has stated that some Prime-exclusive deals will be in the mix. Plus, there are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account can help you get more out of the sale, but on the whole, the majority of deals are available for anyone to shop.

What products are discounted during the Amazon March Sale?

Amazon will be running thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. The retailer has revealed a little bit about what we can expect to see, including the below, though we'll have to wait and see for the specifics:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

Expect some big-name brands in these fields to feature and, as usual, Amazon's own devices will also be on sale.