Save 50% Off All DreamCloud Mattresses For Presidents Day

Presidents Day is a great time to take advantage of mattress deals, especially if you're in the market for a new bed. These Presidents Day sales are taking place now -- and these deals are great for snagging mattresses from premium brands. DreamCloud, a well-known luxury mattress brand, is offering 50% off all of its mattresses. If you're a new customer, now's a great time to try one of its beds. DreamCloud offers a 365-night free trial, and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud has six mattresses in its lineup: the DreamCloud Memory Foam, DreamCloud Hybrid, DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam, DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid and DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam. The most popular model, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, has a quilted cushion top made of both soft and memory foams. It then has four layers of contouring, supportive, gel and dynamic foams, respectively. The layer of individually wrapped coils helps give the bed extra support, especially around the edges.

DreamCloud's Premier Hybrid mattress has great edge support. Jonathan Gomez/CNET

DreamCloud's Presidents sale starts at just $349 for its DreamCloud Memory Foam bed. This mattress is similar to the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid in that it also has four layers of contouring, supportive, gel and dynamic foams. Instead of coils, it has a thick layer of supportive foam base. Our mattress experts found the foam of this mattress to not feel as dense as Tempur-Pedic, making it great for average to petite individuals looking for a memory foam feel. Our mattress testing concluded that it's great for back and stomach sleepers but not soft enough for side or combination sleepers.

If you buy a mattress during this Presidents Day Sale and then decide that it isn't right for you, returns with DreamCloud are easy. At any time during the 365-night free trial, you can contact DreamCloud to return it, and the company will get you in contact with a representative that will coordinate how to get the mattress donated or otherwise disposed of through local organizations within your community.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress sale pricing