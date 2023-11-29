The 20 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy, According to CNET Readers
These deals have trended over the last week, and they're must-buys before they disappear for good.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, it's easy to identify the top deals of the season. Not only will doing so help you come up with some holiday gift ideas, but it can also identify any opportunities to save with deals that are still live.
While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like laptops, TVs and mattresses, plus plenty of lingering Cyber Monday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers have actually been buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)
Most popular Cyber Monday 2023 deals you can still buy
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite streaming device, and it's apparently yours, too. Plenty of these have been picked up over the last week since the price dropped to just $25.
These wool dryer balls help you save money on energy, and they sold like crazy during Cyber Monday. They have now nudged up to $11 which is $1 more than over Black Friday weekend, but what's $1 between friends? Be sure to use the on-page coupon to save the full amount on them.
Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and a lot of folks clearly did just that. Echo bundles with bundled smart bulbs have been selling fast and are still available right now.
At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link landed in a lot of carts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Clip the on-page coupon for the maximum discount.
The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are our favorite budget earbuds, and they're even cheaper right now with code EAP3CNET.
One still-available Apple device deal applies to the latest Apple Watch Series 9, which can still be snagged for $329 when you clip the coupon on its Amazon product page.
One of the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals still available is this bundle featuring the new slim console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at $70 off. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is also available. This has been flying off the shelves for the last few days.
While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone.
Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It has an IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life and you can still grab all four colors for 20% off right now.
- LifeStraw personal water filter: $10 (save $10)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $20 (save $10)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $179 (save $70)
- Method foaming hand soap: $3 (save $2)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $29 (save $10)
- TCL 65-inch QM8 4K smart TV: $900 (save $298)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Huanuo adjustable lap desk: $18 (save $18)
- APC P11U2 SurgeArrest surge protector: $36 (save $20)
- 31-inch grabber tool: $10 (save $10)
Other popular deals
The products below are also among the most popular picks for CNET readers, but they are either sold out or listed at higher prices than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
One of few non-tech items to crack our list, the Tineco Pure One S11 is the best cordless vacuum, and this over-$100 discount had people buying it in droves. It's now back to $250, which is still $50 off its retail price.
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best overall AirPods on the market and proved to be a popular pick during Black Friday weekend with a near-$60 discount. They aren't seeing the same savings now, unfortunately.
Apple's entry-level iPad had been sitting at $230 for a few days, and that $99 discount was enough to persuade lots of folks to take the plunge. The base model is currently sold out at that price, but some higher-spec models are still discounted.
Though no longer the newest AirPods, the second-gen model is a solid way to get in on the Apple audio experience for much less -- and a near-$60 discount helped a lot of folks do that. The AirPods 2 are still in stock, but the price has risen to $99.
This 12-in-1 tool is a staff favorite of ours and, at a discounted price of $21, it's been a Black Friday and Cyber Monday favorite of yours.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K -- was $25
- Anker 5-in-1 outlet extender -- was $19
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 -- was $730
- Apple Pencil 2 -- was $80
- TP-Link Archer AX21 router -- was $70
- Apple AirPods 3 -- was $140
- Amooca car headrest hooks (4-pack) -- was $6
- Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds -- was $22
- Bose QuietComfort 45 -- was $199
- Apple iPad (10th gen) -- was $349
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K -- was $30
- Dreametech D10 Plus robot vacuum -- was $280
- Powrun P-One Jump Starter -- was $60
