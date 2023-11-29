The 20 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy, According to CNET Readers

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, it's easy to identify the top deals of the season. Not only will doing so help you come up with some holiday gift ideas, but it can also identify any opportunities to save with deals that are still live.

While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like laptops, TVs and mattresses, plus plenty of lingering Cyber Monday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers have actually been buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

Most popular Cyber Monday 2023 deals you can still buy

SnugPad XL wool dryer balls (6-pack): $11 These wool dryer balls help you save money on energy, and they sold like crazy during Cyber Monday. They have now nudged up to $11 which is $1 more than over Black Friday weekend, but what's $1 between friends? Be sure to use the on-page coupon to save the full amount on them. Details Save $14 $11 at Amazon

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18 Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and a lot of folks clearly did just that. Echo bundles with bundled smart bulbs have been selling fast and are still available right now. Details Up to 71% off See at Amazon

Apple AirTags (4-pack): $80 At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. Details Save $19 $80 at Amazon

TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $15 You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link landed in a lot of carts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Clip the on-page coupon for the maximum discount. Details Save $20 $15 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $329 One still-available Apple device deal applies to the latest Apple Watch Series 9, which can still be snagged for $329 when you clip the coupon on its Amazon product page. Details Save $70 $329 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: $299 While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone. Details Save $68 $299 at Amazon

Other popular deals

The products below are also among the most popular picks for CNET readers, but they are either sold out or listed at higher prices than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad (9th gen): $230 Apple's entry-level iPad had been sitting at $230 for a few days, and that $99 discount was enough to persuade lots of folks to take the plunge. The base model is currently sold out at that price, but some higher-spec models are still discounted. Details See at Amazon