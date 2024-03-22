The 107 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals to Shop on Day 3
The third day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and there are thousands of deals on tech and home products to snap up.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale continues into its third day and there are still plenty of limited-time deals worth shopping. There's a massive selection of markdowns that bargain hunters can snap up with everything from home goods to tech items and so much more on sale. Shop discounts on big-name brands like Apple, Bose, Keurig, Anker, Samsung and DeWalt, among others. Plus, there are steep discounts on plenty of Amazon's own Echo and Fire devices you can take advantage of right now.
We will be keeping you up to date on all of the best deals during this new spring sale, so keep checking back here for our top picks throughout the event, which is set to run through March 25. We'll also be delivering the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service.
Top picks from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Apple latest and greatest AirPods Pro have just hit a new all-time low price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, falling to $180. The second-gen earbuds with USB-C are almost $70 off and well worth nabbing while this deal lasts.
Anker has been in the power and charging game for a long time and it has a ton of excellent products, from handy power banks to full-on power stations. And for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, a bunch of its wares are on sale with as much as 43% off regular prices.
The Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are all now available with sizable discounts of up to $500 off at Amazon for a limited time.
Samsung is running a unique sale right now on its TVs wherein you can get two for the price of one. Buy one of its 2024 models, and it will throw in a 65-inch TU690T TV at no extra cost.
Roku is our favorite smart TV interface, thanks to its performance and affordability. But you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100.
Got spring DIY projects to complete? This sale on DeWalt drills, drivers, saws and more can help you get things shipshape for less.
Big Spring Sale Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $180 (save $69)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $99 (save $30)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $449 (save $150)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $349 (save $100)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (save $99)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $200 (save $49)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch): $1,399 (save $200)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro (16-inch): $2,250 (save $250)
Big Spring Sale Amazon Device Deals
- Amazon Fire tablets: Up to 29% off
- Amazon Fire TV Sticks: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Echo speakers: Up to 43% off
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets: Up to 36% off
- Amazon Echo Kids smart speakers: From $28
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers: From $45
- Ring video doorbells, cameras and alarms: Up to 44% off
- Blink video doorbells and cameras: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Fire TV sets: Up to 38% off
Big Spring Sale Tech Deals
- Google Pixel phones: Up to $250 off
- Motorola phones: Up to 42% off
- Roku Express streaming devices: From $20
- Sonos speakers, soundbars and subwoofers up to 20% off
- Sony headphones, speakers and more up to 40% off
- Anker Soundcore headphones: From $24
- Samsung Galaxy Watches, Buds and more up to 50% off
- Eufy security cameras, locks and doorbells up to 46% off
- Samsung, Lenovo and Google tablets up to 43% off
- Anker Soundcore headphones up to 51% off
- Anker charging accessories up to 43% off
- JBL True wireless earbuds up to 40% off
- Roborock robot vacuums up to 47% off
- Asus laptops and desktops up to 27% off
- Acer laptops and monitors: up to 47% off
- Sceptre monitors: Up to 26% off
- EcoFlow portable power stations and solar panels: Up to 80% off
- Vtoman jump starters and power stations: Up to 47% off
- Insta360 cameras and photography gear: Up to 30% off
- SoundPeats Air4 Pro: $41.59 with code SPA4P4PR
- Rocketbook Core reusable smart notebook: $23 (save $11)
- Plugable 16-in-1 dock: $239 (save $60 with on-page coupon)
- Satechi Prime deals: Up to 30% off with Prime
Big Spring Sale TV Deals
- Samsung TV sale: Buy one, get one free
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $210 (save $90)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs: Up to 30% off
- TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: $600 (save $200)
- TCL 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,198 (save $1,100)
- LG 55-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,297 (save $500)
- Hisense 65-inch R6 Series Roku 4K TV: $400 (save $400)
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K Fire TV: $420 (save $130)
- Samsung 65-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV: $650 (save $298)
Big Spring Sale Home and Kitchen Deals
- DeWalt drill and power tool combo kits up to 46% off
- Keurig brewers and coffee pods up to 40% off
- Shark vacuum cleaners up to 50% off
- Dyson cordless vacuums up to 26% off
- Tineco vacuum cleaners up to 35% off
- Cuisinart kitchen appliances up to 28% off
- Coway air purifiers up to 38% off
- Electric toothbrushes up to 55% off
- One Beat power strip surge protector: $12 (save $4)
- Mueller kitchen gadgets up to 50% off
- Instant Pot kitchen appliances up to 33% off
- Revlon, Hot Tools and more hair tools up to 59% off
- Scotts Lawn Care and Ortho Pest Control up to 25% off
- Phomemo portable thermal printer: $133 (save $87)
- Dreametech vacuum cleaners: Up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: Up to 30% off
- Aura digital frames: Up to 20% off
- Buffy sheets: Up to 20% off
- Ruggable: Up to 15% off
- 5-outlet surge protector wall charger with USB: $9 (save $11)
- DeskCycle under desk pedal exerciser: $150 (save $36)
- ThisWorx car vacuum: 20% off with code 20SPRINGWORX
- Hotel Sheets Direct (Queen): $55 (save $13)
- Snuggle-Pedic body pillow: $48 with code 20SNUGSPRING
- Cloud Massage Shiatsu foot massager: $260 (save $40)
- GearLight LED flashlights: 30% off with code 30GEARLIGHT
- GearLight LED headlamp (2-pack): 30% off with code GEARSAVE20
Big Spring Sale Everyday Essential Deals
- SnugPad XL wool dryer balls: $11 (save $1)
- Huggies diapers and wipes up to 20% off
- Pampers diapers and wipes: Up to 20% off
- Amazon Brands spring cleaning essentials: Up to 22% off
- Amazon Brands coffee pods: Up to 26% off
- Kleenex tissues up to 45% off
- Neutrogena products up to 51% off
- Cascade Platinum Plus pods (52 count): $17 (save $3)
- Febreze fabric refresher for pet odor (2 pack): 25% off
- Febreze air mist air freshener (3-pack): 15% off
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator: 15% off
- Mini ChomChom lint roller: 15% off with code 15MINICHOM
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $11 (save $5)
- Energizer Batteries: Up to 38% off
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser (5-pack): 30% off
- Tide Pods (76-count): $16 (save $4)
- Easter candy: Up to 30% off
Big Spring Sale Fitness Deals
- Peloton Bikes and accessories up to 16% off
- CAP weight equipment: Up to 51% off
- Adidas footwear and apparel: Up to 60% off
- Champion activewear: Up to 56% off
- Under Armor apparel, footwear and accesories: Up to 32% off
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $429 (save $120)
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: $149 (save $50)
How long does the Amazon Big Spring Sale run?
The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 through March 25. Some deals will be available throughout the six-day event with others being available for shorter periods within that timespan.
What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
Amazon has run spring sales in the past and its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, is essentially the same idea -- lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, all available for a limited time. Select new deals will be launching daily, so it's worth checking back for the latest items on sale.
The six-day-long sale features deals on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with a smattering of discounts on tech, home and beauty products. And, of course, Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks are seeing deep savings too.
We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but it's an opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.
Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't require a Prime subscription in order to get in on the deals, though there are some Prime-exclusive deals in the mix. Plus, there are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account can help you get more out of the sale, but on the whole, the majority of deals are available for anyone to shop.
What products are discounted during the Amazon March Sale?
Amazon is running thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. These include sales on outdoor furniture, fitness deals, yard tools and spring cleaning essentials, though there are plenty of tech deals to be had too. We're seeing some stellar headphone deals, TV sales and discounts on home security products to name a few.