Prime Day Deal: These $37 Cotton Sheets Are a Dream for Hot Sleepers, Trust Me

If silky sheets make you sweat, score a few sets of Feather & Stitch's 100% cotton percale sheets while they're on sale for Prime Day.

bed sheets

These swoon-worthy cotton percale sheets are down to just $37 for a queen-sized set.

 Feather & Stitch

As a lifelong troubled sleeper, it took me longer than it should have to research sheets and what sort might encourage a better nightly snooze. I tend to run hot under the covers, which means the right -- or wrong -- sheets can make a significant impact. After being gifted a pair of good sheets for my birthday, I discovered that 100% cotton percale is my overwhelming preference. Quality percale sheets sport a matte finish (not sheen or silky) with structure and a pleasant crispness. They also stay cooler than other materials and get softer and cozier with every wash.

See at Amazon

Since uncovering the joys of percale cotton, I've rooted out a few affordable options. One of them, the excellent Feather & Stitch 300-count queen-sized cotton percale sheets, are down to $37 (normally $47) for Prime's October Deal Days sale. That's an attractive price for a set of sturdy sheets that hold up well and get softer with each wash. The sheets are also 300-count, which is enough to lend good structure to both the fitted and top sheet. Any lower than 300 and you're getting into thin sheet territory and you'll start to really feel the missing fibers.

percale sheet folded

Percale cotton (pictured here) tends to have a matte finish and a soft structure versus smoother, silkier sateen sheets.  

 David Watsky/CNET

For reference, the two main types of cotton sheets are percale (these) and sateen sheets, which have a silkier feel and shinier look but can tend to make hot sleepers like me sweat more at night. Percale does tend to wrinkle more, but that's a price I'm willing to pay for a more robust slumber.

striped sheets

The hardest part will be choosing which color or pattern to get.

 Feather & Stitch

The discounted sheets are available in all the standard sizes and more than 15 colors and patterns, including classic white, blue and white stripes, and brighter patterns such as paisley and florals.  

