The ideas, insight, and passion behind the technology that is making cities smarter across the US and abroad.
There’s no instruction manual to start a smart city, but these are the ideas some cities have come up with.
The Windy City’s smart city efforts include scanning its vast network of pipes. Mayor Rahm Emanuel sees an opportunity to focus on the future.
America's third-largest city is creating a digital blueprint of its underground pipes, installing smart streetlights, and using sensors to help prevent flooding.
The city of the future could help you find parking, detect potholes and keep you healthier. Sicily's showing the world it can be done on a shoestring budget.
Using readily available software and sensors, these ancient Italian towns are joining the ranks of the world's techiest cities.
Thankfully, suppliers and smart city aficionados are working on solutions.
Developed by Queen's University Belfast and See.Sense, it can tell authorities if roads need fixing and alert your emergency contact if you suffer a fall.
Smart Cities NYC '17 billed itself as the "first conference and expo that curates the intersection of technology and urban life." We went to the Brooklyn Navy Yard to check it out.
Joondalup in Western Australia will get a smart car park, environmental sensors and even smart bins.
Volunteer civic hackers are a driving force behind smart city efforts in Louisville and elsewhere.
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, launched a new channel on the online service IFTTT that helps connect city data on air quality to smart home devices for free.
In the CNET Smart Apartment, we take a look at the ways the city of Louisville has connected community services and information to the Internet of Things.