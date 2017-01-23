Smart-City

The ideas, insight, and passion behind the technology that is making cities smarter across the US and abroad.

Latest News

Image

Here's what it takes to become a smart city

There’s no instruction manual to start a smart city, but these are the ideas some cities have come up with.

 Articleby
<p></p>

Chicago maps its underground maze

The Windy City’s smart city efforts include scanning its vast network of pipes. Mayor Rahm Emanuel sees an opportunity to focus on the future.

 Articleby
Image

Chicago is digging deep to turn itself into a smart city

America's third-largest city is creating a digital blueprint of its underground pipes, installing smart streetlights, and using sensors to help prevent flooding.

 Videoby
Church, Messina, Sicily, Italy. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

These smart cities in Italy put Silicon Valley to shame

The city of the future could help you find parking, detect potholes and keep you healthier. Sicily's showing the world it can be done on a shoestring budget.

 Articleby

Recent Galleries See all galleries

Image

Sicily's smart cities show it's getting easier to get smart

Using readily available software and sensors, these ancient Italian towns are joining the ranks of the world's techiest cities.

 Videoby
<p>There's nothing more fun than whipping out a set of opera glasses to read the tiny text on&nbsp;the<em> four</em> signs telling you what to do.</p>

Hunting for parking costs US $73B per year, study finds

Thankfully, suppliers and smart city aficionados are working on solutions.

 Articleby
<p></p>

This new bike light could help build smart cities

Developed by Queen's University Belfast and See.Sense, it can tell authorities if roads need fixing and alert your emergency contact if you suffer a fall.

 Articleby
Image

This Microsoft police cruiser looks straight out of 'RoboCop'

Smart Cities NYC '17 billed itself as the "first conference and expo that curates the intersection of technology and urban life." We went to the Brooklyn Navy Yard to check it out.

 Galleryby

VideosSee all videos

Image

A smart beachside town is paving the way for upgraded cities

Joondalup in Western Australia will get a smart car park, environmental sensors and even smart bins.

 Articleby
Image

Cities count on civic hackers to get the data to the people

Volunteer civic hackers are a driving force behind smart city efforts in Louisville and elsewhere.

 Articleby
Image

How's the air up there? In Louisville, you can just ask your light bulbs

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, launched a new channel on the online service IFTTT that helps connect city data on air quality to smart home devices for free.

 Articleby
Image

Bright lights, smart city

In the CNET Smart Apartment, we take a look at the ways the city of Louisville has connected community services and information to the Internet of Things.

 Articleby
Hot Products
This week on CNET News
See all

For women in tech's male culture, mentoring matters

 Tech Industry

After Charlottesville, tech leaders stick with Trump councils

 Politics

Yes, You're Racist: Twitter user names Virginia protesters

 Digital Media

Raunchy replicants and amorous aliens: How real is sci-fi sex?

 TV and Movies

Feds demand data on visitors to anti-Trump protest site

 Security