TikTok Could Be Banned Next Year: 5 Alternatives to Fill the Void

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill that could ban TikTok in the US. The bill's passage is the latest event in the years-long fight between the popular Chinese app and the US government. US lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew in March 2023 and in January 2024 over concerns that TikTok could be used to gather intelligence from Americans and spread misinformation. Chew has denied those accusations and criticized the new bill, claiming that it is "a ban on... [users'] voice."

If you're one of the nearly 150 million Americans who actively use TikTok, you may be wondering when the ban will take effect and where else you can find your fix of short-form content. Rest assured, TikTok won't be going anywhere anytime soon: the ban, if it happens, will not begin until January 2025 at the earliest.

In the meantime, here are some other short-video creation apps you can check out.

Screenshots by Shelby Brown/CNET Instagram Reels Reels is a video feature on Instagram that lets you film, edit and post video clips in the app. Clips must be between three and 90 seconds long. To get started, make sure you've got the latest version of the Instagram app on iOS or Android. You can find Reels by swiping right to open the camera and tapping Reels. (Read our full Reels tutorial here.) If you've used Vine or TikTok, Reels should feel familiar to you. On the left side of the screen, there's a slew of filters, songs to add, timed text options and other effects. You can easily swap and post to your Instagram page or story as well. Plus you can save a Reel to your drafts to keep working on it later. See at Instagram

Facebook Facebook Reels Much like its Instagram counterpart, Facebook Reels allows users to post video clips up to 90 seconds long. Since Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta, you can automatically share Reels you post on your Facebook account to your Instagram account and vice versa. The Facebook app is available on iOS and Android. See at Facebook

YouTube YouTube Shorts YouTube offers a TikTok-style video feature called YouTube Shorts. Shorts allows creators to film quick, catchy videos at a maximum length of 60 seconds. YouTube also provides tools to edit multiple video clips together, as well as speed controls, timer and countdown options for recording hands-free. The YouTube app is available on iOS and Android. See at YouTube

Triller/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET Triller Rival TikTok app Triller started gaining more attention when members of the Trump family, including the former president, joined amid early TikTok negotiations. Similar to TikTok, Triller offers video and music features: Choose a song from the app's library or import their own song, film or upload a video, and edit and share on different social media platforms. You can also collaborate with friends on the app. Triller also offers a vlog feature that lets you edit your footage in a B-roll documentary style, or Make a Music Video, which lets you upload clips without adding audio. The app has social features like TikTok with the Community and Following feed. If you amass a large enough following, Triller's Wallet system can actually make you money. Triller has Gold, its in-app currency, which followers can gift to each other. Earning enough Gold can help you get Gems, which can be exchanged for real cash. Triller is available on iOS and Android. See at Triller