Google Launches AI Education Course Along With $75 Million in Grants

Google, through its AI Opportunity Fund, is doling out $75 million in grants to workforce development and education organizations to teach Americans how to utilize AI, the company said Friday.

"AI offers significant opportunities to accelerate economic growth, particularly if people have access to the right resources and training," Google's senior vice president for research, technology and society, James Manyika, said in a release.

The search giant is also launching the Google AI Essentials online course to help teach foundational AI skills and best practices. The course, which costs $49 on Coursera, will teach people how to use AI in day-to-day work. On completion of the 10-hour course, people will earn a certificate. Miami Dade College and Darden Executive Education and Lifelong Learning will provide the course to students and working professionals. Citigroup will also use the course to upskill employees.

Google.org, the company's philanthropy arm, aims to bridge the skill gap caused by the rapid ascension of technology. Given the demand for tech workers, Google awards grants and develops programs to help create a more tech-savvy workforce. For tech companies, these types of education programs help with brand image while also cultivating local talent and helping them break into emerging markets. Other Big Tech-driven philanthropic organizations include Microsoft Philanthropies, Amazon Future Engineer and Meta Elevate.

An early recipient of Google's AI Opportunity Fund is Goodwill, a nonprofit that assists in job training and employment.

"We can help US jobseekers attain the core digital and AI skills needed to step into well-paying jobs and greater prospects for economic mobility," said Goodwill CEO Steve Preston.

This isn't Google.org's first foray into AI-driven philanthropy. Generative AI for Educators aims to help teachers use AI tools in the classroom.