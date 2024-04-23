NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Tuesday's Games, Schedule, Matchups, TV Times

The home teams took care of business last night, with the Cavaliers, Knicks and Nuggets all winning to go 2-0 up in their respective series. The Knicks needed a wild finish that started with a lucky bounce on a 3-pointer from Jalen Brunson followed by a steal, a scramble and a go-ahead 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo in the closing seconds. Madison Square Garden erupted, and the Knicks left the court with a 104-101 victory over the 76ers.

In the nightcap, the Nuggets trailed the Lakers for most of the night as LeBron James was magnificent on both ends of the court. LeBron's efforts weren't enough, though, as the Nuggets clawed their way back from a 20-point second-half deficit and won the game 101-99 on a buzzer-beater from Jamal Murray.

Tuesday brings three more contests, with Game 2s coming up for the Suns-Timberwolves, Pacers-Bucks and Mavs-Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream the NBA playoffs.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to go up 2-0 tonight in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA playoffs



The NBA playoffs are being shown across four channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service.

Three of the five major services offer all four channels. Hulu with Live TV lacks NBA TV, which will show only a handful of playoff games. Fubo lacks TNT, which shows a big portion of the NBA playoffs, making Fubo a poor choice for hoops fans. You can also watch TNT broadcasts of playoff games with Max.

What is the playoff schedule for today?



Here's the schedule for today's games, and for the next few days (all times ET):

Tuesday, April 23

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Timberwolves lead series 1-0)

Pacers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV (Bucks lead series 1-0)

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. on TNT (Clippers lead series 1-0)

Wednesday, April 24

Heat vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. on TNT (Celtics lead series 1-0)

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT (Thunder lead series 1-0)

Thursday, April 25

Cavaliers vs. Magic, 7 p.m. on NBA TV (Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

Knicks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT (Knicks lead series 2-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. on TNT (Nuggets lead series 2-0)

Friday, April 26

Bucks vs. Pacers, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Bucks lead series 1-0)



Clippers vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. on ESPN (Clippers lead series 1-0)

Timberwolves vs. Suns, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Timberwolves lead series 1-0)

What does the NBA playoff bracket look like?

The Boston Celtics earned the top spot in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West. Here's what the matchups look like for the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

