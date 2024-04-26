Table of Contents
Money Mortgages
Article updated on Apr 26, 2024

Climate Change Is Making Homeownership More Expensive. Here’s How to Weather the Storm

Extreme weather is the next hurdle for homebuyers.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Our Experts
Jackie Lam Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Our Experts
Jackie Lam Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Table of Contents
Getty Images/Amy Kim/CNET

Last year was the warmest calendar year on record since the preindustrial era. As the world continues to heat up, weather patterns affect our life decisions, from where we vacation to how we buy homes

This story is part of CNET Zero, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what’s being done about the problem.

“The climate question is a really important part of being a smart consumer,” said Andrew Rumbach, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute who focuses on climate change and natural hazard risk to communities. 

If you’re a future homeowner, climate change could affect how much you pay, what you prioritize and where you settle down. Let’s take a look at how increased global temperatures are affecting homebuying

Extreme weather events and property risk

Higher incidences of extreme, costly weather events have taken a toll across the US in recent years. Since 1980, billion-dollar weather and climate events have more than quadrupled, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Last year, the majority of these events were natural disasters, including wildfires, flooding and tornados, which threaten costly risk and damage to property. 

Over the past decade, 57% of US adults say they have incurred some kind of cost due to extreme weather, according to Bankrate’s Severe Weather Financial Impact Survey. With more severe weather, utilities and energy costs get more expensive, and it becomes more of a financial burden to protect, maintain and upgrade your home

How does climate change increase homeownership costs? 

Climate change increases the cost of homeownership in a variety of ways, from higher insurance premiums and household repairs to steeper energy bills and urgent upgrades. 

Protecting your home

The average cost of homeowners insurance increased by 6.97% between 2020 and 2021, according to a National Association of Insurance Commissioners report. Though a steady increase in homeowners insurance since then can be attributed to inflation and construction costs, climate change has also contributed to a spike in premiums, according to Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute

Maintaining your home

Flooded basements, fallen trees, leaky roofs and costly water issues from unprecedented rainfall can have a heftier toll on your wallet. For example, a roof replacement can cost anywhere from $5,755 to $12,498. 

Utility bills

If the increasing cost of utility bills isn’t enough, you can expect higher energy bills because of extreme weather, such as brutal heat in the summer. Power outages can also throw a wrench into your finances since they disrupt work and travel. 

Property modifications

Changing to energy-efficient appliances, bolstering your property’s insulation or installing higher-quality windows could be necessary to heat and cool an older home. These kinds of upgrades and renovations generally require a hefty upfront investment. 

Can you inspect your home for past and future risks? 

As a new homebuyer, you should always consider the possibility of climate hazards outside your control. Tools like ClimateCheck with predictive hazard models can help you gauge how extreme weather might affect your property. You can also type in an address at RiskFactor.com to see the risk for heat, flooding and wildfires, and to check wind and air quality.  

If you want to know a particular county’s “resilience rating,” enter the state in the Insurance Information Institute’s peril maps

Though the danger of climate change plays some role in the housing market, a lot of prospective homebuyers are more concerned with high home prices. In fact, many households are moving toward climate-risky locations rather than away from them, according to Rumbach. 

“If you’re looking at where the country is growing the fastest, it’s in places where there’s a lot of storms, hurricanes and wildfires,” Rumbach said. For example, many are moving away from relatively climate-safer parts of the country and into states like Texas and Florida.

How to be smart about climate change when buying a home  

While shopping for a home, climate change might not be the biggest thing on your mind, but it should be a factor. Before you take out a mortgage and make one of the most significant financial decisions of your life, do plenty of research, ask questions and determine your risk tolerance. Also keep in mind that alongside global temperatures, the real estate market is constantly changing. 

Here are three tips that will help you make the right calculus. 

Look into insurance policies ASAP 

Don’t wait until the home inspection to consider homeowners insurance. The sooner you can compare policies and get an insurance professional involved, the better.

“You want to think twice about your biggest and most important investment,” said Kevelighan. “It’s not something you want to get on the cheap in this day and age.” 

Look into the kind of hazards your home might be prone to that you’re not familiar with. Think about what type of insurance and how much coverage you need in the event of disaster. Research policies that are sold separately and can provide additional security for your home, such as flood insurance and earthquake insurance, and calculate the cost of getting repairs versus getting everything replaced. 

Factor in the total costs 

Many first-time buyers don’t factor in all the ongoing costs of buying a home, which makes it even harder to afford the extra protections and investments related to extreme weather. Here are some costs you should make sure to add to your homebuying budget outside of a down payment and your monthly mortgage bill: 

  • Homeowners insurance 
  • Property taxes 
  • Maintenance and repairs 
  • Utilities 
  • Yard or lawn care 
  • Future home improvement projects and renovations 

Take your time 

Low housing inventory might push you to purchase a home before you’re ready. But be prepared to hit “pause” to review the potential risks, contingencies and costs. 

When it comes to safeguarding your home, you’ll want to be proactive rather than reactive. 

“Ten, 20, 30 years down the road, within the period of a mortgage, the climate will be significantly warmer and things will have changed,” said Rumbach. “And it’s important that we’re protecting our investments.” 

Recommended Articles

18 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

18 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

By Alix Langone
Home Inspections: Why Homebuyers Should Never Skip Them 

Home Inspections: Why Homebuyers Should Never Skip Them 

By Kim Porter
Want a More Energy-Efficient Home? A Green Mortgage Can Help You Pay for It

Want a More Energy-Efficient Home? A Green Mortgage Can Help You Pay for It

By David McMillin
How a Home Equity Loan Can Help You Pay for Energy-Efficient Upgrades

How a Home Equity Loan Can Help You Pay for Energy-Efficient Upgrades

By Jackie Lam
Save Money, Live Smarter and Boost Your Home’s Value With These Tech Upgrades 

Save Money, Live Smarter and Boost Your Home’s Value With These Tech Upgrades 

By Jackie Lam
Jackie Lam
Written by
Jackie Lam
Read more from Jackie
Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.
Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.