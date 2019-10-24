Zuckerberg grilled on Capitol Hill, Google's quantum breakthrough

Transcript
Transcription not available for Zuckerberg grilled on Capitol Hill, Google's quantum breakthrough.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

67 episodes

Alphabet City

67 episodes

CNET Top 5

833 episodes

The Daily Charge

885 episodes

What the Future

318 episodes

Tech Today

1013 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg gets grilled on Capitol Hill

21:44

Quantum computing is the new super supercomputer

4:11

What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of use (The Daily Charge, 10/23/2019)

10:51

This young CEO wants to teach 1 billion kids to code

3:44

Virgin Galactic spacesuit's hidden features

7:53

Facebook getting an oversight board

4:30

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The iPhone SE is set for a comeback

6:40

iPhone 11 extreme water test

14:51

Top 5 phones under $500 (2019)

4:16

2021 Toyota Mirai: Hydrogen never looked so good

1:33

Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech

1:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices

5:51

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is as good as Android tablets get

3:17

Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Dual rear cameras, radar face unlock

5:31

Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

3:25

New Nest Mini promises better sound, smarter features

2:23

Meet Google’s less expensive Pixelbook Go

1:42

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55