Google
I/O 2017
ZenFone AR scores a first
Asus' phone with both Google Daydream and Tango show us how cool "reality" can really be.
1:35
/
May 18, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for ZenFone AR scores a first.
Coming up next
Google's latest Daydream update focuses on social VR
Google's got VR. Next it's diving into AR
Go from Google Search straight into an app
Google Photos gets smarter with suggested sharing
Google unveils standalone VR headsets
What is Android Go?
5 new features on Android O
Google Assistant coming to iPhone with more conversational AI
Google Assistant will take your lunch order
Top 4 Google I/O flops
Virtual Reality Apps videos
Google's got VR. Next it's diving into AR
2:15
May 18, 2017
Tango phones and impressive new apps show Google's ambitions for augmented reality in classrooms and homes, and how it'll work with...
Play video
Google unveils standalone VR headsets
2:09
May 17, 2017
Google announces new VR headsets with positional tracking. The company is partnering with HTC and Lenovo on the new headsets.
Play video
Microsoft doubles down on 'Mixed Realty'
3:16
May 2, 2017
The company will let your Windows 10 PC become a screen for augmented reality.
Play video
Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch
1:04
March 4, 2017
The new full-scale game from Epic is free for Touch owners.
Play video
Holo Cube: Hellraiser puzzle box, or clever AR/VR toy?
0:57
January 7, 2017
Merge VR's foam block novelty works with a VR headset to make magic things sprout from it.
Play video
Windows 10 Creators Update takes 3D to the next level
2:10
October 26, 2016
The free 2017 upgrade to Windows 10 puts an emphasis on virtual and augmented reality, letting you scan in real-world objects and interact...
Play video
Daydream View: Google's new VR viewer
2:26
October 4, 2016
Google's new VR viewer is made from soft fabric for comfort and includes a touch-sensitive controller.
Play video
Project Tango makes augmented tech a reality
2:17
June 9, 2016
Lenovo shows how you can play games like dominoes with Project Tango and its new Phab2 Pro tablet.
Play video