Yuneec's Typhoon Q500 4K quietly captures high-res video from the sky and ground

CNET First Look
Yuneec's Typhoon Q500 4K quietly captures high-res video from the sky and groundIt might be big, but the Typhoon Q500 is a smooth operator with a gimbal-stabilized camera that can shoot photos from your hand or while soaring in the air.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Electric aviation company Yuneec has built out its typhoon camera drone lineup to include three versions. One for use with a go pro. And another with a affinity p camera. And this is a top of the line Q500 4K with a camera that captures at resolutions up to 4K at 35 per second. And, 1080P at up to 120 frames per second for slow motion clips. The camera is operated straight from its controller, and unlike competing copters that rely on a separate smart phone or tablet for your first person view from From the camera, this has a built in 5.5-inch touch screen. The prop spin-up and wind-down is at the press of a button but you will have to handle takeoffs and landings on your own which really isn't a problem since it stays very steady in the air. It's a big glide copter and comes with a case for hauling it around, so if you're looking for something to stash in a backpack this isn't it. The size does make it easy to spot in the sky, though, and it is noticeably quieter than smaller quad copters and it flies very smoothly. Also, while you won't find autonomous flight options like waypoint navigation, the Q 500 does have follow me and watch me options. That will keep tabs on whoever or whatever has the controller at speeds of up to 22 miles per hour and there's a dynamic return to home at the flip of a switch. And you also get this, the steady grip. Slide off the camera from the quad and attach to the grip and you have a camera completely stabilized for handheld shooting You can read the full review on Cnet. com, but if you don't mind its size and don't need things like wave point navigation, this is the very compelling camera drone with enough features to make it worth your while. I'm Josh Goldman with Cnet and that's a look at the unique Typhoon Q5004K. [MUSIC]