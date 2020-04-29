CNET video team share home setup secrets

Aah.
Okay, he's pulling the cord.
He's calling me.
Hello everyone here I am working from home.
You'll know why.
And I just wanted to ask my colleagues, I've seen it, how they're dealing with the situation and how tech is helping them.
I'm not helping them.>> I'm a big user of the app calm, which is like a meditation app.
I did find A pair of roller blades.
My name is Martha Franco and I am a video producer here at CNET.
You usally don't see me here because this accent, what accent?
my coworker.
So, I'm just gonna Skype with my coworkers.
Hey Patrick, how are you doing?
So right now this is my bedroom has turned into my bedroom which is still is but also my work from home like desk here but also kind of behind me, I've been trying to make a nice corner to shoot videos.
The best part has really just been trying to find an appropriate space to film in.
To see there's like a little light off the side there.
And then I bought daylight coloured light bulbs for the lamp behind me.
And my house is pretty random stuff in it like you can probably see.
I'm very Very, very fortunate that Sony just happened to send me a camera to try out for 30 days and it's an A7R4.
And the best part about this camera has the auto focus so has all these different beautifully subtle auto focus modes.
If I'm moving and stuff, it distracts me like a professional focus puller, it's amazing.
I've had to go out and get a whole bunch of tech to help me shoot video from home.
I have a YouTube vlogger style ring light which is lighting my face right now.
I've got some LED lights down here that just give a bit of color to the wall in the background.
And then I've got a microphone and ring light and then I shoot on my phone and then a little battery pack to power the ring light.
And my messy bed in the background.
And.
Fun crap songs care of my husband.
This I'm not using a great camera just using like a Logitech webcam.
But for all the videos I'm shooting for our YouTube I'm using a Nikon D 5300 that I had, and I kind of macgyvered it so that it would give me a clean HDMI out signal that I then capture with An HDMI capture card, but then reroutes back into my PC.
Thank you so much for watching.
I really like putting up like a picnic blanket, and what's really going on like this and putting it on the floor to try and get cookies.
Have been in the country for two months.
So I chose a really great time to move my entire life and start.
afresh in a new country.
Just as the pandemic hit.
I mean, I'll say this like, I know my living situation is a typical.
I have a lot of toys in my house.
I have pinball machines, I have video games.
I have plenty of things.
Is to keep anyone busy.
Right now, these are the ones I can show you.
This is the kinds of things I'm working on, where I have all these phones here.
And this is not even my personal phone, and I have other ones I can't show you that are under embargo.
So I'm still writing stories, I'm having to do my own, I take pictures of all the Stuff for the stories.
And then I'm trying to film the footage of me talking about it.
And then a producer will look at like, Hey, can you show the the blue phone close up and do a pan so I'll have that Pro tip. The funny thing is I've actually been using the original air pods a lot more than I've ever expected.
Now when I'm at home, I need to be able to hear like the door bell ringing or someone calling for me on the phone and all things like that and so I've just been going through the regular Air Pods and also I like that I can hide them [LAUGH], so under my hair so it doesn't look like I'm wearing anything
It hasn't slowed down the amount that we've been playing But I'll say this like, during all of this, it has definitely been in the same way that a house party is.
It's definitely been a positive medium to maintain social interaction.
Video games are kinda awesome because
You can actually play with other people online.
So I find there's like a lot of different ways to connect.
I've started to do some friends.
I'll choose recipe and we'll cook together on FaceTime or Skype or whatever it is, and then we'll sit down, restaurants and having the same meal.
We watched 30 minutes of Westworld.
That was the first and only thing that I've watched this whole porn scene which is really really sad.
Meanwhile, my friends on Instagram are like posting what all the shows that they're binge watching on Netflix and I've watched half of one.
can I talk to you about how insane Americans are about the instant pot?
I wish I had that suvi.
Thing I wish I had and I'd like I make chemex coffee but I wish had a coffee maker.
It's just a slow cooker.
But now I'm starting to think that maybe I need one
Or two espresso machines, I can make a latte I miss a cappuccino, you know I'm saying.
Rosie from the deck.
That'd be nice.
You get together, make time To have video chats with people.
It's like, hey now it's like cool to talk on the phone or it's okay.
Eat well, eat healthy.
And so just, just don't panic.
So the video happy hours, the parents, the gamers,
Those Australians less any of these situations really two years.
And please, please stay home.
