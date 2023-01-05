Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home 2:24 Watch Now

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home

Jan 5, 2023 Health Tech

Speaker 1: Standing in front of this waterfall reminds me of the last time I got my urine analysis. And speaking of urine, Withings getting into the urine game too. The UCAN is a device that goes right into your toilet and it checks how you're doing specifically in terms of nutrition and ovulation. Withings is a health tech company that's done smart, watches, blood pressure and a variety of other types of things. Urine analysis works with a cartridge that will take in flow depending on the temperature of what's coming into [00:00:30] your toilet. And then we'll analyze either your general nutrition, things like pH or your possible ovulation cycles. These are separate cartridges, each of which last for about three months of use. <laugh>. And if you're wondering how it knows that it's you, apparently the UCAN can recognize individuals based on the angle and style of their urine flow. Haven't tested that out yet. Speaker 1: The winnings UCAN does not sound like it's cheap. It's about $500 [00:01:00] for a cartridge set and things like ovulation. Um, tracking can happen with a lot of smart watches. Now, um, Fitbit and Apple both do that. And you know, if you're having a problem with your urine, you're gonna see a urologist like I did and they're gonna do a urine analysis and they'll tell you what's going on. You know, something like the ucan. The question is how much is that gonna interface with what doctors need and are they gonna just make you do that all over again? And how obsessed are you [00:01:30] with how your nutrition is that you need to check your urine? There is a third cartridge that Withings is working on that apparently is going to be a little more open for doctors to potentially work on individual metrics that they might wanna set up markers for. Speaker 1: That's super intriguing to say if you, you know, have cancer or some other condition and you do wanna monitor things at home and see how you're doing, that's a very interesting territory. But we don't know yet how that will interface with doctors and how possible that, you know, type of setup [00:02:00] will be. But there are a number of other companies getting into urine tracking, so this won't be the last time that we hear about this. So next time you go to the bathroom, think about whether you'd need something like you scan. I don't, but you know, I thought about it.