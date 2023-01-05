Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home
Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home
2:24
Watch Now

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home

Health Tech
Speaker 1: Standing in front of this waterfall reminds me of the last time I got my urine analysis. And speaking of urine, Withings getting into the urine game too. The UCAN is a device that goes right into your toilet and it checks how you're doing specifically in terms of nutrition and ovulation. Withings is a health tech company that's done smart, watches, blood pressure and a variety of other types of things. Urine analysis works with a cartridge that will take in flow depending on the temperature of what's coming into [00:00:30] your toilet. And then we'll analyze either your general nutrition, things like pH or your possible ovulation cycles. These are separate cartridges, each of which last for about three months of use. <laugh>. And if you're wondering how it knows that it's you, apparently the UCAN can recognize individuals based on the angle and style of their urine flow. Haven't tested that out yet. Speaker 1: The winnings UCAN does not sound like it's cheap. It's about $500 [00:01:00] for a cartridge set and things like ovulation. Um, tracking can happen with a lot of smart watches. Now, um, Fitbit and Apple both do that. And you know, if you're having a problem with your urine, you're gonna see a urologist like I did and they're gonna do a urine analysis and they'll tell you what's going on. You know, something like the ucan. The question is how much is that gonna interface with what doctors need and are they gonna just make you do that all over again? And how obsessed are you [00:01:30] with how your nutrition is that you need to check your urine? There is a third cartridge that Withings is working on that apparently is going to be a little more open for doctors to potentially work on individual metrics that they might wanna set up markers for. Speaker 1: That's super intriguing to say if you, you know, have cancer or some other condition and you do wanna monitor things at home and see how you're doing, that's a very interesting territory. But we don't know yet how that will interface with doctors and how possible that, you know, type of setup [00:02:00] will be. But there are a number of other companies getting into urine tracking, so this won't be the last time that we hear about this. So next time you go to the bathroom, think about whether you'd need something like you scan. I don't, but you know, I thought about it.

Up Next

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens
p1013165

Up Next

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens

Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players
vr-sensors-seq-00-05-30-04-still001

Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players

LG's Wireless OLED TV is 97 Inches of Tech Power
lgsoundbarbroll-mov-11-34-19-08-still002.png

LG's Wireless OLED TV is 97 Inches of Tech Power

Best Philips Hue Lights -- 2022 Roundup
philips-hue

Best Philips Hue Lights -- 2022 Roundup

The Best Soundbars Under $500
best-of-hue-justin-seq-00-10-53-13-still002

The Best Soundbars Under $500

Best E-Bikes for Weekend Warriors and Daily Commuters
gopr0185-mp4-12-40-32-29-still001

Best E-Bikes for Weekend Warriors and Daily Commuters

Philips Hue's Festavia Christmas Lights Shine Bright
1203512452114853-bcyxgjtaiv3zupirxdx9-height640.png

Philips Hue's Festavia Christmas Lights Shine Bright

Scuba Diving With the Apple Watch Ultra
scuba-thumb-3

Scuba Diving With the Apple Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Be Your Laptop
galaxy-fold-4-justin-seq-00-14-29-18-still001.png

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Be Your Laptop

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home
u-scan-seq-00-03-37-24-still004

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor
valencell-v1-00-02-52-02-still001

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference
230104-clean-samsung-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens
p1013165

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-6-26-46-pm.png

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
ces23-samsung-spatialai

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit