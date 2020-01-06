Withings' sleep apnea-detecting smartwatch is the first of its kind
It may seem like all the wearable tech has already happened on our wrists but a lot more health horizons are yet to come and sleep apnea is the next one for Withings.
Withings Scanwatch is a new watch here at CES 2020 in Las Vegas That is supposed to give accurate sleep apnea measurements.
Sleep apnea is one of those things that you can't get on a wrist normally.
I have sleep apnea, I have a CPAP machine, I had to go for a sleep study.
The Scanwatch also has ECG to take electrocardiograms like the Acqua watch and it can also check for atrial fibrillation.
Using a PPG heart rate sensor on the back, it can look to see if your heart rate is a little bit abnormal over time.
And then it suggests that you take an ECG like the Apple watch.
But the difference here is the Apnea detection, which I had never seen on any other watch.
The ScanWatch can track sleep, and it also has an SpO2 sensor on the back, that's a type of sensor that can check for blood oxygen levels.
But the clinical trials that Withings has undergone so far have also been able to pull out whether or not you may be suffering from sleep apnea.
Then you probably want to go to a sleep doctor and get a study and do all of that But at least you could check for it.
The goal is to get FDA clearance and CE clearance later this year, it might be out as early as April.
And the cost at about $279 is in that Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch active territory.
It's not super cheap, but this watch is super nice.
It's stainless steel with a sapphire crystal dome, Withings makes really good looking watches.
But now the Withings ScanWatch Could be one of the most complete health smart watches on the market.
It also is supposed to have a 30 day battery life, which isn't too bad.
I'm Scott Stein here at CNET ces 2020 looking at the future of health tech.
