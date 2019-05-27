Tech Today

WHO recognises 'gaming disorder' as a disease, Best Buy cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold preorders

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The World Health Organization has added gaming disorder to the international classification of diseases. The move came despite opposition from video game's industry bodies. The ICD listed condition under disorders due to addictive behaviour, describing features such as impaired control over gaming and increased priority given to gaming [MUSIC] Despite negative consequences. Best Buy has canceled all preorders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone. According to The Verge, Best Buy sent an email to customers saying Samsung had faced hurdles with its design and that Samsung's decision to postpone the release of the phone without providing a new release date had forced it to make the move. And finally, Amazon has filed a patent to allow Alexa to record audio before he is its white word. In a patent filed in January 2019, first reported late last week by BuzzFeed news, Amazon said Alexa would capture and process incoming audio, detect long pauses and send data tool remote server Prior to hearing the whitewood. [MUSIC] Start today with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
Tech IndustryFoldable PhonesAlexaAmazonBest Buy

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature

6:37

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

SpaceX launches first batch of Starlink satellites

7:05

Elon Musk's $10 million XPrize awarded to educational technology

3:01

This robot may one day write you a traffic ticket

1:41

The battle for the best outdoor cam: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor vs Arlo Ultra

5:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag

1:56

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

3:12

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13