WHO recognises 'gaming disorder' as a disease, Best Buy cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold preorders
The World Health Organization has added gaming disorder to the international classification of diseases.
The move came despite opposition from video game's industry bodies.
The ICD listed condition under disorders due to addictive behaviour, describing features such as impaired control over gaming and increased priority given to gaming
Despite negative consequences.
Best Buy has canceled all preorders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone.
According to The Verge, Best Buy sent an email to customers saying Samsung had faced hurdles with its design and that Samsung's decision to postpone the release of the phone without providing a new release date had forced it to make the move.
And finally, Amazon has filed a patent to allow Alexa to record audio before he is its white word.
In a patent filed in January 2019, first reported late last week by BuzzFeed news, Amazon said Alexa would capture and process incoming audio, detect long pauses and send data tool remote server Prior to hearing the whitewood.
