When traveling this summer, protect your home with tech

Transcript
[MUSIC] The trick to safe proofing your home when you go out of town. Is to make it look like you didn't go out of town. Try installing a few gadgets to make it look like you didn't go anywhere. Your first step is to buy a smart plug. They can cost less than $20, and pop right into your regular outlets. Plug your lamp or television into them, and you can program when they go on and off, through a smartphone app. The next level of security is to install an outdoor camera. Nest cameras positioned at points of entry will send you alerts when motion is detected. Ring door bells can be just as effective at your front door too. And finally, Ring also makes a motion sensing outdoor light that starts at $30. A more expensive option is the Philips Hue bulb. Either option would give the illusion that your home Even when you're really not. For reviews on all these products, visit c/net.com. In San Fransisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with c/net for CBS news.

