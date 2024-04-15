What's the Future of Phones? Expert vs. AI 7:50 Watch Now

What's the Future of Phones? Expert vs. AI

Apr 15, 2024 Phones

Speaker 1: Hi, my name is Patrick Holland. I'm a mobile phone reviewer and expert, and we're going to test my knowledge against some AI in the form of chat, GPT-3 0.5. Both of us will try to answer the question, what is the future of phones? The future of phones will be less about refinements and upgrades to this rectangular form factor that we've all grown accustomed to and more about intelligence, speed, and personalization. Phones will still be a central part of our daily life, but more as a platform for a truly smart personal assistant that can [00:00:30] predict our needs. What we want it to do and be far more helpful than any phone is today. The app-based phone interface that we've all grown accustomed to over the last 15 years is going to seem as antiquated in the future as rotary phones did at the end of the 19 hundreds. Alright, let's hear what AI thinks about the future of mobile phones. Speaker 2: The future of phones points towards seamless integration of advanced technologies Speaker 1: Isn't already a seamless integration of advanced technology. I have cameras, I have batteries, I have operating system, Speaker 2: [00:01:00] Emphasizing enhanced connectivity, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, Speaker 1: Emphasizing enhanced connectivity. I do agree with, I think we're going to see a lot more of that happening with phones. Right now we've kind of got stuck in this ecosystem world. Lots of companies creating small walled gardens for their apps and their services. Speaker 2: Devices are likely to become more versatile, blurring boundaries between smartphones, wearables, and other gadgets. Speaker 1: We see that with wearables like watches [00:01:30] and fitness bands. We see that coming to smart rings. There are already AI-based operating systems for phones that don't have screens and that don't have apps. These are very experimental right now, nowhere near being mainstream, but we're always starting to see that convergence. So good call out here. Chat, GPT. Speaker 2: Foldable and Flexible displays may become mainstream offering a balance between portability and expansive screen experiences. Continued improvements in battery technology and energy efficiency will contribute to longer [00:02:00] lasting devices. Moreover, the integration of sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices may become central to phone design. Speaker 1: I think right now, eco-friendly is a bit of a buzz term. We hear companies talk about it's something we should praise and we should embrace, but ultimately the biggest impact that we can have in the environment is just not buying a new phone every two or three years, or making sure we're reusing phones as long as we possibly can. Speaker 2: As 5G networks expand faster [00:02:30] and more reliable, connectivity will unlock new possibilities. Speaker 1: Currently, 5G is very good in parts of the US parts of the world. Maybe in 10 years it might be something else. The speeds that we enjoy today and think are fast are going to seem slow in five years, or even definitely in 10 years. Speaker 2: Shaping a future where phones serve as central hubs for diverse applications, Speaker 1: Central hubs for diverse applications is what it is now. The Speaker 2: Convergence of innovation and user-centric design will define the evolutionary [00:03:00] path of smartphones in the years to come. Speaker 1: All the things that chat GPT is saying is correct. These are correct terms and stuff, but it does feel like a lot of jargon. It also feels like the future chat GPT is talking about is maybe in the next year or two and not in five, 10, or 20 years. Now, the term future can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people, or in this terms technology. So I will give it credit for that, but I think ultimately, as opposed to throwing a lot of jargon [00:03:30] at me that we already talk about a lot right now. I want to know how it's going to be, the potential it's going to be and how we're going to use those things in the future. That's really what captures my imagination and keeps me going all this time as a phone reviewer and a writer. Speaker 3: In five words or less, describe the state of mobile phones today. Speaker 1: Pedantic, abundant, pricey, really great, Speaker 2: Advanced, integral, ubiquitous [00:04:00] technology. Speaker 3: Describe the future of mobile phones. Speaker 1: Simple, personal, intelligent, predictive, Speaker 2: Helpful, integrated, immersive, AI driven experiences. Speaker 3: What would really shake up the mobile phone market? Speaker 1: No more ecosystems, lower prices. Speaker 2: Revolutionary battery technology breakthrough. Speaker 3: What is the problem with mobile phones today? Speaker 1: Siloed ecosystems not helpful enough. Speaker 2: Short battery life. Environmental impact Speaker 3: In one [00:04:30] word. What is the biggest growth opportunity for mobile phones? Speaker 1: Personalization. Speaker 2: Innovation. Speaker 1: We expect that right now all the time from phones that we want them to be better than last year. Faster Speaker 3: In one word. What is the biggest design challenge facing mobile phone developers, Speaker 1: Batteries, Speaker 2: Sustainability. Speaker 1: Up to down the video, we've been asking questions of both AI and myself. Now we're going to hear the top three questions that AI thinks we should be asking about the [00:05:00] future of phones. Speaker 2: How will AI evolve? Phones? Speaker 1: AI has already been on phones for years, if not a decade or more, but our new kind of flavor of ai, this generative AI that can be more conversational and have more of a context about it as well as generate things like edges of photos or take people out of a photo that's pretty new, but AI is going to be one of the essential ingredients into growing phones and making them more personal and better in the future. It won't be the only ingredient though. Speaker 2: [00:05:30] What breakthroughs in battery tech? Speaker 1: As the battery life has increased at our phones, we've ended up using our phones far more, whether it's streaming videos or using AI cloud-based, things like that. Right now, there are things being done in battery chemistry that look promising to give us a much longer battery life on our phones. In fact, we saw one phone from Honor come out this year both in China and internationally outside the US that's using a silicon ion based battery. A little different from the [00:06:00] lithium ions that we're using currently. Speaker 2: Impact of sustainability on design. Speaker 1: Every time there's a new phone, a new model, every time you upgrade a phone, you're impacting the environment. So I think there needs to be a much bigger conversation about how often we update our phones, having more robust ways to recycle phones and those rare earth minerals inside them and realizing we don't need the newest, latest, and greatest phone every two or three years. Phones should be able to last you four or five years. In fact, get this. Google and Samsung's latest phones, [00:06:30] they're promising seven years of OS updates. That means the software on there will be new and fresh in 2031 as it is right now in 2024. We know that batteries might not last that long, but all of this is a step in the right direction, but these companies can go farther down that path. Speaker 1: Some of the answers from chat GPT sound a little bit more like a press release that we would get from a phone company that just had a lot of catchphrases in terms like AI and 5G [00:07:00] and battery life. And I think all those things are part of the world of phones. But when we really think about it just like we do with a press release, I want to remove that and get to what does this phone do? What is it going to help me do, and what didn't it do yesterday that it does now? And I'm not hearing a lot about that from CHATT PT, but my vision of the future phones requires ai. It requires the people who make chatt, PT, and other forms of AI to [00:07:30] improve it and make the AI better and more predictive and being able to anticipate my needs. So in a weird way, this video itself is showing you the ingredients we need for the future of our phones. Plus we want longer battery life.