What's new to stream for August 2020

Here's what's streaming in August 1 up the big originals.
The biggest title hitting August is probably project power.
With Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt, it comes to Netflix on August 14.
Here's the description when a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex soldier.
To take down the group responsible for its creation.
On August 6, HBO max gets an American pickle starring Seth Rogen.
It's a man out of time story.
This time the man falls into a pickle fat becomes preserved and wakes up Like 100 years later.
IMDb says the movies a comedy, but the trailer has no laughs in sight.
Disney plus gets Phineas and Ferb the movie, Candice against the universe.
It starts streaming on August 28.
Amazon Prime gets world's toughest race on August 14.
It's from the creator of Survivor which makes sense and is hosted by Bear Grylls.
66 teams race for 11 days across hundreds of miles.
On August 3, you can watch The Fugitive with Kiefer Sutherland.
Where is this show?
Quibi, of course, the streaming service taking the world by storm.
Speaking of jokes, let's talk comedy Netflix has a new original adult animated comedy called hoops on August 21.
Jake Johnson voices coach Ben Hopkins, who is a terrible, terrible basketball coach on August 10.
Netflix has a game on a comedy crossover event.
This is quote a spirited competition from four different comedy series.
I don't know what that means.
on the stand up front.
Sam j three in the morning arrives on August 4 over on Netflix.
Rob Schneider has a new comedy special on Netflix.
Titled Rob Snyder, Asian Mama, Mexican kids that's online on August 11.
Then there's a new comedy showcase called this joker with Will Smith on August 31, whereas this show will be of course, the streaming service taking the world by storm on August 24.
You can watch part two a Reno 911 Where is this show?
Let's take a look at superheroes.
At the start of August HBO max gets lots and lots of Batman.
We're talking about Batman 1989.
The times he returned was forever and that time he was hanging out with Robin.
The Animated Series Harley Quinn comes to HBO max on August 1.
If you didn't get to see the show on DC Universe, definitely give this a shot.
It's pretty damn funny.
HBO gets more Harley Quinn on August 15 with birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn.
That is some title.
On August 7, Disney plus gets the original x men movie remember a time when superheroes did not wear colorful costumes because that would be silly.
On August 14, Disney plus gets Ant Man and The Wasp.
remember the time when Ant Man was the title character in two films over on amazon prime, we get to watch prime rewind.
inside of the boys on August 28, I should tell our hosts this look at the hit show the boys before season two arrives in September.
Over two documentaries and more reality stuff.
Netflix has connected a documentary looking at the surprising ways We are all linked to one another and our world extreme starting on the second ever wanted to watch people attempt to bake things and probably fail miserably, then you must be the reason why there's a season to have nailed it, Mexico coming to Netflix on August 7.
Ever wanted to watch people who happen to be the world's most wanted criminals, then you must be the reason we're getting the docu series World's Most Wanted on Netflix on August 5th, probably not.
Howard arrives on Disney plus on August 7th.
This tells the story of Howard Ashman the lyricist behind Disney Classics like Aladdin and the Little Mermaid.
Pumped Season Two with Chance the Rapper arrives online on August 17th.
Where is this show kwibi of course the streaming service taking the world by storm.
Let's talk about some more high profile additions HBO max gets Blade Runner the final cut and Jojo Rabbit on August 1st on August 6th.
There's Doom patrol with its season two finale on August 9, it's time for the Perry Mason season finale.
And on August 24, I may destroy you wraps up its first season over on Netflix.
The Jurassic Park trilogy arrives on August 1. Later in the month Cobra Kai seasons one and two arrive.
That originally was a YouTube show.
Now it's on Netflix with season three coming to Netflix in the future.
On August 31, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace hits both Netflix and Hulu.
Those are just some of the titles making waves in August if we didn't cover your favourite streaming service Let us know we'll do our best to add them, check out cnet.com/netflix.
To find out more, I'm Isaac tar and we'll see you online.