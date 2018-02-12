Your video, "What the heck is blockchain? "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

What the heck is blockchain?

Blockchain makes bitcoin tick, but it's much bigger than that cryptocurrency. Here's how it works and why it might change how you buy anything from mangoes to diamonds.
1:49 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] What is blockchain? Blockchain is a network of computers that polices itself, so people or businesses can cooperate without fear that somebody is tampering with the data. Today most data is sealed up at a central organization, like a bank or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Watching moves that information to a decentralized shared network [UNKNOWN] theaters maybe even thousands of them. To create an open transparent and mutable database. That data can include everything from sales transactions to medical records. It's called the block chain because computers periodically collect transactions into group called blocks. Each block gets a digital fingerprint called a hash And each new block's hash is cryptographically linked to the previous block's hash, basically forming an unbreakable chain. Any tampering with a transaction is easily detected and rejected because it messes up the hash, not only of the block it's in, but also every other block added afterward. If a tampered block is on your computer, the rest of the blockchain just ignores it. In the future for instance, there maybe a blockchain network for concert ticket sales. You want to buy a ticket from a stranger, somebody you might not trust in the real world. The blockchain takes care of confirming that the original owners legitimate hasn't sold the ticket already and that you're the new owner. Then the network blocks the data. [MUSIC] Many companies are investing in blockchain and many more are investigating Walmart is testing blockchain so it can quickly pull contaminated food from store shelves and [UNKNOWN] as tracking diamonds. So you can be sure those anniversary earings didn't fund somebody's war. You might not notice blockchain as it makes businesses run more smoothly. But more directly, it should bring you peace of mind. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leak
Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leak
1:50
In this week's wrap-up, Uber and Waymo end their fight over trade secrets and self-driving tech. Meanwhile, crucial iOS code leaked...
Play video
Video: Waymo v. Uber ends in a huge settlement
Waymo v. Uber ends in a huge settlement
1:47
The court battle over self-driving car secrets has ended abruptly, with lawyers reaching a hefty settlement.
Play video
Video: Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators
Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators
1:06
How to score a last-minute reservation, a gorgeous bouquet or a gift box with the press of a button.
Play video
Video: Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites
Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites
1:11
Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's first posting of a profit, Google's Chrome browser warning users about standard HTTP...
Play video
Video: In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gun
In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gun
1:00
Day 4 of the trial was filled with lots of technical nitty gritty, but nothing that would show if Uber used stolen trade secrets.
Play video
Video: Google and Nest join hardware teams, game-streaming 'Yeti' project rumors return
Google and Nest join hardware teams, game-streaming 'Yeti' project rumors return
1:09
Today's major tech stories include Google combining its Nest and hardware teams, resurfacing rumors about a cloud-streaming gaming...
Play video
Video: Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts
Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts
2:26
Yes, Elon Musk sent a bright red Tesla into space, but he's not the first to bankroll a ridiculous PR stunt.
Play video
Video: Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick steals the Waymo v. Uber show
Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick steals the Waymo v. Uber show
1:03
In his second day on the stand, Kalanick caught our attention with his brand of Silicon Valley bro speak.
Play video