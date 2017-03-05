Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
We were rooting for you, Samsung SmartCam PT: First Look
Samsung's $229 SmartCam PT is overpriced and hard to use. Womp-womp...
[MUSIC] Testing Samsung's $229 SmartCam PT's seriously frustrated me. It's actually a fine camera with a 1080p high definition resolution, motion and audio alerts, motion zones and local and cloud storage. You can also pin and tell and tell this smart cam PT either manually through the smart cam app or using it's automotion tracking feature. All of that worked decently well. The live feed didn't have much lag, the motion tracking feature followed me around provided I was standing too ar away from it and the manual pentile function let me see most of the room on demand. The motion and audio sensors were way Too trigger happy at first but adjusting their sensitivity helps some. The bigger problem is Samsung hasn't made any substantial update to its SmartCam series in years. The SmartCam app for android and iOS looks seriously outdated and it's really difficult to find what you're looking for. And this camera doesnt work with any smart home platforms even the Samsung owned smart things. Considering Samsung status as a multi national tech giant I expect much more innovation in this category. Even if you don't care about smart home integration the smart cam PT is still over priced for what it offers. I'd avoid this model all together.