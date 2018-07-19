Your video, "We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Comic-Con 2018

We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell

Mellow greetings from the year 2032 in sunny San Angeles!
1:55 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell.

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: London's huge, shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue is even sexier in person
London's huge, shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue is even sexier in person
1:27
Your sculptors were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Play video
Video: Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns
Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns
2:28
Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano are back in 12 new episodes of the animated series.
Play video
Video: The best streaming service for anime
The best streaming service for anime
2:23
Anime fans gave us their top picks at Anime Expo 2018, but which service won?
Play video
Video: The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the Wasp
The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the Wasp
3:36
Marvel Cinematic Universe movie No. 20 is out right now. Here's what's awesome about it and what's less than marvelous.
Play video
Video: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge
5:26
Disney's immersive Star Wars land is opening in 2019 -- here are the details on the new stories, rides, cantina and hotel.
Play video
Video: What's new to stream for July 2018
What's new to stream for July 2018
2:10
Orange is the New Black returns to Netflix, HBO brings a new mini-series online called Sharp Objects and Hulu's got a brand-new Stephen...
Play video
Video: Ant-Man and The Wasp: What to know
Ant-Man and The Wasp: What to know
3:34
Our spoiler-free review of the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is go see it. Here's what else you need to know about the return...
Play video
Video: Your guide to Star Wars lightsaber colors
Your guide to Star Wars lightsaber colors
2:16
Red is evil, green signifies an experienced Jedi.
Play video