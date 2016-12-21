Connect with us
Waymo, formerly Google's self-driving car project, just took delivery of 100 minivans that it will use to conduct autonomous driving tests.

Transcript
Waymo just received 100 minivans for self-driving tests. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, spun off its self-driving project into a new company called Waymo just last week. The tech now housed within Waymo as a company has been developed by Google since 2009. Now, Waymo has taken delivery of 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. Chrysler altered the drivetrain, chassis, and electronics to meet Waymo's needs. Waymo will add in its self-driving tech, which includes a computer, sensors, and telematics. Taking a look at these modified mini vans, the integration of the [UNKNOWN] looks a lot more natural and less packed on. However, it is still obvious that these are not your run of the mill mini van. The roof of the vehicle features a pod that resembles a hard roof cargo box. On top of that is a dark dome that houses a spinning Lidar assembly. Lidar is used to map out surroundings using lasers. The dome looks similar to those on other Google self-driving cars. Also there are small structures housing more sensors over the front wheel wells of these Chrysler Pacificas. And then there's a WAYMO logo on the rear doors, so if those alterations didn't tip you off The logo should. Waymo previously had a fleet of about 60 self-driving vehicles. This new addition will help Waymo speed up its pace of research and development. To date, those cars have racked up over two million miles on public roads. For more information, you should really check out cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and see you online!

