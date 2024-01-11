Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
2:12
Watch Now

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

Tech
Speaker 1: You can now pet your plants like a pet with plant pets. This makes your plant come to life and it knows when I'm touching it. Speaker 1: Here at CES, we're getting a look at a lot of these cute samples. For the first time they move with sound. It's so loud on the show floor at your home, they would just move a little bit whenever there's sounds and they come in a lot of different sizes. [00:00:30] So something like this would be about $40, but also there is a vase for flowers, so you can have a little message, you can record on it every time someone touches the flower. And how many times do you want to see all around the bouquet? Now you can because it'll just be turning in your home. It's also helping you keep it alive because if it needs water, the sensors in there will know and it'll start making a bubbly sound to let you know it's thirsty. [00:01:00] And if you walk past it and forget, it's still going to keep making a bubbly sound again. Speaker 1: To remind you again, you just making little critter sounds. He's just little plant critter in your home. Oh, he's so cute. It's like a little tribu if you're having maybe a dance party in your home. There's a Bluetooth connection so we can play music and dance along to the music. There's a couple of sensors you have to put in the soil. These are the moisture sensors, and this one is the capacitive sensor, so [00:01:30] it knows when you're petting your pants. Something like this would be about $45, and it also could be so personalized for a birthday or anniversary or whatever you want it to be. They have larger ones that go up to $65. And if you just want something quick and easy, they're also going to have this $15 version that you can stick into any current plants. And it has that capacity of sensor so when the plant gets touched, your message that you record will play. It's all launched at CES. The company says they are ready to go and they could be [00:02:00] on sale in a matter of weeks. Let me know in the comments if you would buy this. I think it's just too cute. I want one. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Up Next

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
sk-wonderland-booth-tour-cnet-00-00-12-16-still001.png

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
ces-xreal-glasses-clean

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
hyundai-supernal-s-a2-broll-01-mov-00-00-13-11-still001

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
ces-samsungbooth-00-10-43-04-still001

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
ces-lg-booth-clean

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
p1011668-00-00-24-12-still004

I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet
ces-bmw-00-01-30-05-still001

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
sk-wonderland-booth-tour-cnet-00-00-12-16-still001.png

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park

Best Laptops of CES 2024
240110-site-best-laptops

Best Laptops of CES 2024

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
ces-xreal-glasses-clean

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You

Best TVs of CES 2024
ces-besttvs-00-02-21-17-still001

Best TVs of CES 2024

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

Latest Products All latest products

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone