Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
Speaker 1: You can now pet your plants like a pet with plant pets. This makes your plant come to life and it knows when I'm touching it. Speaker 1: Here at CES, we're getting a look at a lot of these cute samples. For the first time they move with sound. It's so loud on the show floor at your home, they would just move a little bit whenever there's sounds and they come in a lot of different sizes. [00:00:30] So something like this would be about $40, but also there is a vase for flowers, so you can have a little message, you can record on it every time someone touches the flower. And how many times do you want to see all around the bouquet? Now you can because it'll just be turning in your home. It's also helping you keep it alive because if it needs water, the sensors in there will know and it'll start making a bubbly sound to let you know it's thirsty. [00:01:00] And if you walk past it and forget, it's still going to keep making a bubbly sound again. Speaker 1: To remind you again, you just making little critter sounds. He's just little plant critter in your home. Oh, he's so cute. It's like a little tribu if you're having maybe a dance party in your home. There's a Bluetooth connection so we can play music and dance along to the music. There's a couple of sensors you have to put in the soil. These are the moisture sensors, and this one is the capacitive sensor, so [00:01:30] it knows when you're petting your pants. Something like this would be about $45, and it also could be so personalized for a birthday or anniversary or whatever you want it to be. They have larger ones that go up to $65. And if you just want something quick and easy, they're also going to have this $15 version that you can stick into any current plants. And it has that capacity of sensor so when the plant gets touched, your message that you record will play. It's all launched at CES. The company says they are ready to go and they could be [00:02:00] on sale in a matter of weeks. Let me know in the comments if you would buy this. I think it's just too cute. I want one. Thanks for watching.
Up Next
AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
I Drove a Tractor with a Phone 1,300 Miles Away
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet
Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet
AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
Best Laptops of CES 2024
Best Laptops of CES 2024
Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
Best TVs of CES 2024
Best TVs of CES 2024
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
Latest Products All latest products
Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone