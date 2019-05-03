Want to buy an espresso machine? Here's what you need to know
Shopping for a home espresso machine can be a challenge.
There is a lot of brewers on the market and prices range anywhere from just $30 to multiple thousands.
Thankfully, I've got some tips to help you out so you don't spend too much or get stuck with a bad one.
You've got three main types of machines to choose from, semiautomatic, automatic, and superautomatic.
Semiautomatic machines will get you an espresso shot with ease, but you have to stick around to control how much water goes through the filter.
Automatic ones pull shots to match a preset volume.
Both types require you to fill pour filters with grounds yourself, though.
Super-automatic espresso machines do all of that for you.
At the push of a button, they grind, brew and steam milk to give you fully-crafted cafe coffee drinks.
Now let's talk price.
Figure out how much money you're comfortable spending.
$100 will get you a basic espresso maker.
$200 will get you one that makes a little bit better shots.
And $600 and up will get you a brewer that makes you cafe caliber shots.
You should definitely think about getting a machine with a built in grinder if counter space is limited.
All super automatic espresso makers have one, as well as some automatic machines.
Also factor in the level of automation necessary for steaming.
There are products that texture milk all on their own.
For others it's a completely manual affair.
And keep your eye out for extras that come with your purchase.
Some espresso makers premium attachments like steel tampers and ground trimmers.
While others just come with basic scoops that are made out of plastic.
Also consider pressure gauges.
They're handy to have, especially if you'd like real-time feedback about how your shot is pulling.
So now you've got a clear idea of what to look for in a home espresso machine.
Finding the perfect one for your needs should be a breeze.
