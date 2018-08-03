Vizio's SB362 solo sound bar is great value for money

CNET First Look
Vizio's SB362 solo sound bar is great value for moneyFor only $100 the Vizio offers everything you need in a budget bar, including great sound, and nothing you don't.
Transcript
Sound bars may not be for everybody, but for people looking to boost the sound of their TV while on a budget all it takes is a 100 bucks. The Vizio SB362 ANF6, is $99 now usually a 130 and it offers everything you need. bluetooth, a TV input and most importantly, great sound. This is a 36 inch sound bar designed to set flat on a tv unit. Just make sure that you have at least 2 inches of clearance between the furniture and the screen. Or you can mount the sound bar on the wall. The design is a little quirky especially with details like the hexagon ends, triangle buttons and the weird Morse code like display. But it doesn't look unattractive when viewed from the couch. This is a 2.1 channel sound bar, which includes two onboard subwoofers for relatively deep bass. The drivers do face upwards in this normal orientation, which adds to a greater sense of space when watching movies. The remote control is comprehensive and enables you to tweak the [UNKNOWN] settings to suit your taste. Inputs include optical audio connecting to your TV. Plus its 3.5 millimeter analog port and USB for playing MP3's from a thumb drive. Remember MP3's? The Visio offers both Adobe and DTS decode which is nice, plus it has DTS virtual X which is designed to simulate sound coming from around and above you, and that works especially well. In movies, you might miss the lack of an external subwoofer for that real thump. But in terms of dollar reproduction the SB362 does really well. It even manages to perform on a par with the Yamaha YAS-108, which is twice the price. What's really amazing about the Vizio though is that it can do music. It's not an exciting sounding speaker, but music sounds natural and not overhyped. More expensive sound bars didn't get that message. Well we'll step up VIZIO SB3621, with the external subwoofer, is a better deal for roughly $10 more. This all in one budget model without the sub is great for people who don't want extra stuff in their house, just better sound.