Atmospheric standard Dolby [UNKNOWN] is one of the most requested features in sound Bose.
But these speakers have typically been too expensive for most people, but now the Vizio SB36512 changes things completely.
It's not only the first [UNKNOWN] Speaker under $500, it's also the only one I'd recommend Unlike some other atmos soundbars, the Visio is a full surround system.
It offers up-firing drivers that bounce off the ceiling at the front, plus dedicated surrounds at the rear.
It's worth noting these connect directly with the sub-woofer, so you'll need to hide the wires.
As the 36 in the name suggests, this is a 36 inch sound bar.
Which comes in videos black and silvers color scheme.
The kit also comes with a wireless six inch subwoofer.
As the sound bars display is all sorts of ductfilled non-sense the remote features a helpful LCD screen adjusting settings and the input.
The SP36512 offers a bunch of connections including HDMI in and out What you'll need for Dolby Atmos.
However, there's no support for the competitive DTSX format.
December also includes coaxial, optical, wi-fi with chromecast built in, a 3.5-milimeter input, and of course, Bluetooth.
As you'd expect for a sandbar at this time, it sounds best with movies.
The high channel really offers a sense of space with Dolby Atmos recordings.
Dialogue is clear and surround effects are seamless.
The subwoofer may not be as big as some competitors, but it still packs a wallop.
The only thing the system can't really do is music.
There's a decent thump with bass-heavy tracks, but it lacks the subtlety and warmth of a dedicated system.
It's fine for background listening, though.
If you've been waiting for Dolby Atmos soundbars to come down in price, then there's no more need to wait.
The Vizio SB36512 is great value for money.