Your video, "Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look

CNET First Look

Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack

Transcript
You're looking at one of the best performing TV's you can buy. Surprise, it's a Vizio. The brand best known for bargain basement models has a high end flagship that costs a bundle, in the same price league of the Samsung's and Sony's of the world. But for that money it delivers a top notch picture. Vizio's P series quantum is only available in the 65 inch size I reviewed here. It's styling is way nicer than any VIZIO you've ever seen. There's a super minimalist frame around the big screen, and glass that extends all the way to the edge. Textured accents on the slide, and the skinny, shiny legs lend it plenty of class in the living room. So far, so good. In other areas, the Quantum's design falls short. The remote is cheap-feeling and generic-looking, and lacks the voice option found on most of its rival TVs' clickers. Even worse is Vizio's Smart Cast Smart TV system, which crowds the screen with TV shows and movies you probably don't care about. Loads slowly and lacks the app coverage of rivals, in particular Rocu TV. Then again, no Rocu TV can match the Quantums' picture quality. This is one of the brightest TVs I've tested, which helps it's picture pop in bright rooms, and really improves the look of the best high dynamic range sources, whether HDR10 or DollieVision. At the same time, it's full array local domain creates inky black levels for overall contrasts that beats almost everything on the market. And my side by side comparisons, the only TV to seriously outperform the quantum was an OLED based model from LG and it cost a lot more. Yes, the LG has a better picture if you can afford it. If not, the Vizio P Series Quantum makes the perfect OLED alternative. [MUSIC]
TVsVizio

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Twitter's user numbers go down but it's stock is way up

1:34

Inside the world of sneaker-buying bots

1:42

Apple, Facebook support more privacy laws

1:32

How to solve the rural broadband problem? Fix the maps

5:13

FCC's Ajit Pai: Net neutrality repeal helps rural broadband

6:22

Inside Amazon Go in San Francisco

2:32

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

New MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro and our other Apple event predictions

6:07

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST

4:13

How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

2:06

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

2019 Audi A8 L: Luxury through technology

6:56

iPhone XR goes on sale around the world with a pop of color

1:58

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack

1:34

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired review: Better than before

1:11

HP has a sharp new angle on 2-in-1 laptops

1:28

iPhone XR: It's the iPhone you should buy

6:35

Asus ROG Phone is the best phone for playing PUBG

2:56

Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control center

4:45

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03

Pixel 3 settings you should change right now

2:11

How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

2:06

Best online styling services to try

1:07

10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3

2:33

How to delete your Google+ account and save your data

1:48