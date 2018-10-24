Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack

Your video,
You're looking at one of the best performing TV's you can buy.
Surprise, it's a Vizio.
The brand best known for bargain basement models has a high end flagship that costs a bundle, in the same price league of the Samsung's and Sony's of the world.
But for that money it delivers a top notch picture.
Vizio's P series quantum is only available in the 65 inch size I reviewed here.
It's styling is way nicer than any VIZIO you've ever seen.
There's a super minimalist frame around the big screen, and glass that extends all the way to the edge.
Textured accents on the slide, and the skinny, shiny legs lend it plenty of class in the living room.
So far, so good.
In other areas, the Quantum's design falls short.
The remote is cheap-feeling and generic-looking, and lacks the voice option found on most of its rival TVs' clickers.
Even worse is Vizio's Smart Cast Smart TV system, which crowds the screen with TV shows and movies you probably don't care about.
Loads slowly and lacks the app coverage of rivals, in particular Rocu TV.
Then again, no Rocu TV can match the Quantums' picture quality.
This is one of the brightest TVs I've tested, which helps it's picture pop in bright rooms, and really improves the look of the best high dynamic range sources, whether HDR10 or DollieVision.
At the same time, it's full array local domain creates inky black levels for overall contrasts that beats almost everything on the market.
And my side by side comparisons, the only TV to seriously outperform the quantum was an OLED based model from LG and it cost a lot more.
Yes, the LG has a better picture if you can afford it.
If not, the Vizio P Series Quantum makes the perfect OLED alternative.
[MUSIC]
