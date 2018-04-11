Your video, "Versatility makes this Samsung electric stove a good pick "
Versatility makes this Samsung electric stove a good pick

The $1,600 Samsung NE59M6850's best feature is the Flex Duo insert, which creates a double oven in which you can cook separate dishes at different temperatures.
[MUSIC] It's find to find an oven feature that matches the versatility of Samsung's Flex Duo Insert. This insert divides your oven into two cavities so you can simultaneously cook two dishes at separate temperatures. And it's the Flex Duo Insert that really makes this $1,600 Samsung Is an electric range a worthwhile buy? Now I'm not saying that the stove would be trash without the [UNKNOWN] divider. There are a lot of features that make it appealing. The cooktop is equipped with four burners and a warming zone, to keep cooked food warm. The oven cavity has two convection fans in the back wall, which circulate the air to bake your food faster and more evenly. The black stainless steel finish is way more appealing than the traditional shiny stainless steel. And the range is equiped with wi-fi, so you can pre-heat your oven and check to see if you accidentally left a burner on all from a Samsung app. But when it comes from cooking performance this stove is just okay. It took about 12 minutes to boil about 112 ounces of water. Which is a slower time when you compare it to other electric ranges. And it also took longer to broil burgers in this oven than others we tested. That brings be back to the flex duo insert, if you want the convenience of a double oven without committing to the space or price that two ovens require, then this Samsung oven is a solid pick for you. Plus it's one of the least expensive electric models that Samsung has the flex seal insert. But if you don't need two ovens for cooking, consider one of Samsung's less expensive single oven ranges. [MUSIC]
Samsung NE59M6850

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
The Samsung NE59M6850 is a good pick if you're in the market for an electric range that can adapt to your baking needs. But shop around if you don't need a double oven.
$1,094.90 to $1,199.99
