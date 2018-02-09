Your video, "Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators

How to score a last-minute reservation, a gorgeous bouquet or a gift box with the press of a button.
1:06 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] These last minute gift ideas are sure to impress your love. All you need is your phone and your wallet. Farm Grove flowers offers a fresh take on the classic bouquet. Plug in your zip code and choose from their seasonal flowers and other goodies. Arrangements start at $48 and can be delivered next day anywhere in the country or same day in San Francisco. If you're more of a flowers and chocolates gift giver, Bouquet Bar lets you send both in one box. Choose from their selection or design your own. Boxes start at $49 for two treats which include an assortment of gourmet candies, flowers, bath essentials, and accessories. Best of all they offer free next day delivery if you order by 9 AM. Download the Resy app to score a last minute dinner reservation. Filter by location and time to see a list of available spots. If the restaurant you wanted is completely booked, select notify to receive an email alert when a table opens up. In San Francisco, I am Venessa Hand Orellana C|net.com for cbs news

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Waymo v. Uber ends in a huge settlement
Waymo v. Uber ends in a huge settlement
1:47
The court battle over self-driving car secrets has ended abruptly, with lawyers reaching a hefty settlement.
Play video
Video: Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites
Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites
1:11
Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's first posting of a profit, Google's Chrome browser warning users about standard HTTP...
Play video
Video: In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gun
In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gun
1:00
Day 4 of the trial was filled with lots of technical nitty gritty, but nothing that would show if Uber used stolen trade secrets.
Play video
Video: Google and Nest join hardware teams, game-streaming 'Yeti' project rumors return
Google and Nest join hardware teams, game-streaming 'Yeti' project rumors return
1:09
Today's major tech stories include Google combining its Nest and hardware teams, resurfacing rumors about a cloud-streaming gaming...
Play video
Video: Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts
Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts
2:26
Yes, Elon Musk sent a bright red Tesla into space, but he's not the first to bankroll a ridiculous PR stunt.
Play video
Video: Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick steals the Waymo v. Uber show
Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick steals the Waymo v. Uber show
1:03
In his second day on the stand, Kalanick caught our attention with his brand of Silicon Valley bro speak.
Play video
Video: Nest goes back to Google
Nest goes back to Google
1:54
After purchasing Nest in 2014 and spinning it off under parent company Alphabet in 2016, Google is bringing the smart-home devicemaker...
Play video
Video: Apple HomePod reviews are in, Amazon removes ads from Prime phones
Apple HomePod reviews are in, Amazon removes ads from Prime phones
1:16
Today's major tech headlines include the arrival of Apple HomePod reviews, Amazon's decision to remove ads from Prime-exclusive phones....
Play video