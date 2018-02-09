Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators

Tech Minute
Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinatorsHow to score a last-minute reservation, a gorgeous bouquet or a gift box with the press of a button.
Transcript
[MUSIC] These last minute gift ideas are sure to impress your love. All you need is your phone and your wallet. Farm Grove flowers offers a fresh take on the classic bouquet. Plug in your zip code and choose from their seasonal flowers and other goodies. Arrangements start at $48 and can be delivered next day anywhere in the country or same day in San Francisco. If you're more of a flowers and chocolates gift giver, Bouquet Bar lets you send both in one box. Choose from their selection or design your own. Boxes start at $49 for two treats which include an assortment of gourmet candies, flowers, bath essentials, and accessories. Best of all they offer free next day delivery if you order by 9 AM. Download the Resy app to score a last minute dinner reservation. Filter by location and time to see a list of available spots. If the restaurant you wanted is completely booked, select notify to receive an email alert when a table opens up. In San Francisco, I am Venessa Hand Orellana C|net.com for cbs news