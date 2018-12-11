CNET News Video

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

Transcript
I have an iPhone, and if I move from here and go over there and sit with my democrat friends, which will make them real nervous, does Google track my movement? Does Google, through this phone, know that I have moved here and moved over to the left? - It's either yes or no.- Not by default; There may be a Google service which you've opted to use.- So Google knows that I'm moving over there. It's not a trick question. You know, you make $100,000,000 a year, you ought to be able to answer that question. Does Google know, through this phone, that I am moving over there and sitting next to Mr. Johnson, which would make him really nervous. It's his question, it's yes or no? I wouldn't be able to answer without looking at- You can't say yes or no? Not without knowing more details, sir. If I walk over there and sit next to Mister Johnson and carry my phone, does Google know that I was sitting here and that I moved over there? You're welcome any time, judge. [LAUGH] Yes or no. I genuinely don't know without knowing what services- I'm shocked you don't know. I think Google obviously does. Are you familiar with the general data protection regulation by the European Union? Very familiar. We worked for 18 months on it. And the European Union is protecting the right of privacy of the people in Europe. We don't have such a law in the United States, do we? Congressman, we have supported and We do not have such a law in the United States, do we? We don't have a comprehensive use and updated [UNKNOWN] Are you familiar with how the Resolution 10-39? It's resolution that I've introduced that basically would adopt some of the European practices In America and give consumers in the United States the right of privacy. Are you familiar with that legislation? No, but I'm having- I'll give you copy before you leave.
