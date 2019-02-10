Unboxing HP's gargantuan $5K Emperium 65 G-Sync gaming monitor

We finally got one in.
This is the HP 65 inch Emperium 65 big format gaming display.
It's the first to come out in partnership with Nvidia.
It's a G Sync 65 inch monitor.
Monitor, not a TV.
With A subwoofer included that's designed specifically to fit underneath it.
And well, we're gonna do an unboxing, and it's the first time I've ever unboxed anything bigger than myself.
[LAUGH] You'll get it, Laurie.
I've done a million of these, it's no big deal.
Let's get this thing open, shall we?
We'll pop these guys over here around the back.
You wanna grow, just bring it inside.
Okay, so how do you pop it?
You go like that you just go, and we'll get the other one over here.
There's a few of these in the back too.
Okay, I give up.
All right.
I'm already [BLEEP] up.
It's no problem.
I don't know whether I don't have the strength in my hands.
Let me give it a try here.
Let's do this last one, all right.
And now the fun part.
Let's see what's under here, I think we should have just gone left.
No.
Right it's going all the way up just be careful let's keep it even alright, you okay.
Yep, am just
all the way up how about behind we will dump this thing behind All right, you got it?
And perfect.
All right woho.
Easy peasy.
It looks like it might be backwards.
What do you think?
Yes.
What do you got, this guy right here maybe?
Wanna turn it around?
Yeah, let's see what happens.
All right, good thing it's on wheels.
[LAUGH]
All right, so here is the sound bar, right?
On the top of here.
Okay.
It's got this
[BLANK_AUDIO]
We have knives.
We'll use them, all right.
Okay, and it's also taped into the styrofoam.
Yeah, we can put his one, just toss the box for now.
I'd like to look at the TV, what do you think?
Okay.
All right, so this is wow, Omen x
Emperium Soundbar.
[LAUGH]
Interesting.
Okay.
Now-
Okay, it's kind of-
What do you do with all the styrofoam?
Is this how a TV is usually packed?
Yes it is.
In fact, I can see the screen, I was wrong, it faces the other direction.
[LAUGH] Okay, let's turn it around again.
Okay, get this out of the way.
All right.
It's just fun to do this, right?
Yeah, okay.
Uh-oh, of course, everyone, we have to handle with care.
I don't know, I think I'm-
Laurie, what do we have here?
Look at that.
Yes, and we had somebody here who was very excited to see the remote.
Nice.
So I'll bring this by to show to him.
[LAUGH] All right, and
Wow, what's another thing in here [UNKNOWN]?
You know what this is?
It's probaly the cables.
Okay, yep.
You've paid a good call.
[LAUGH]
Comes with cables, we have power.
Why would we need two power cables?
What is this, a display cord, [UNKNOWN]?
Let's see, it comes with power, HDMI.
Display port.
And Yes, display port.
Okay, cool so we can put, probably for the stand.
Yep, hardware.
Nice, all right, cool.
Okay, and this is one leg, I think.
Good, yeah I got another one over here, matching legs.
Wow, this is heavy.
Man, this is substantial, look at this.
Show these real quick, this is pretty crazy.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Metal.
[LAUGH]
[LAUGH]
Wow, what is this cost by the way?
Let's talk 4999 [LAUGH]
All right, so your five grand goes towards partially [INAUDIBLE] Some pretty hefty legs right here, all right cool.
Well you don't want the cat to be able to knock this over.
No, no.
That would, ooh, ow, sorry cat.
So I think we should lift this out.
Let me see, we've got a plan here.
Let's move this back.
And then when you lift it out It's not going to be light.
Lift it out and let's see what we've got here.
OK.
You kind of use your leg to kind of grip it as you pull it out.
There we go.
Alright then we'll just put it in the front.
You got it?
Laurie you're an expert.
What do you mean you've never done this before?
We have a very small tv.
(LAUGHTER)
Alright, the big reveal everybodfy.
Look at all the logos.
Let's see what we got here.
Yeah, man, look at that.
What do we got, it's-
So G-Sync HDR.
Remember, this is a monitor.
So the HDR will behave a little differently than it does when you hook up a TV.
Nvidia Shield is the Nvidia streamer.
That's built-in, right, it's inside the TV.
Yeah, it Actually, why it's so big, well partly, [UNKNOWN] DisplayHDR 1000, I'm not sure if everybody is familiar with the DisplayHDR standards but basically this says that it has DCIP 3 gamete, 1,000 nets peak brightness 65 inch, 4K, 144 hertz,
That's more than any TV,
Exactly, I think the best is 120 hertz on a TV,
Yes, 120 on the 4K TVs.
And four millisecond I'm guessing that's gray to gray, because nobody Liked black.
Mhm.
And I can't see-
Yeah, this is, we have omen command center, not sure what that is, visa mount, you could put on the wall if you want.
Omen command center is, omen is HP's gaming line, and that's their control center for games.
We're gonna get this thing up out of the plastic here, see what it looks like on the bottom here.
This is actually designed to kind of Go a little bit like that, yeah.
And then slide this out of the way.
Put it down here.
Now, I think we might need to take a minute to connect the stand and get it all worked out.
We'll see what it looks like up on the stand so give us a second.
We went throught the production of getting it out, moving the furniture, so we couold lay it down.
Now we're gonna put the legs on.
It's a very clever design actually, you just slot them right in.
There are key deft in right which we took us a little while to figure out.
Yep, so this is just a standard X providing here.
It does come with a.
It does come with a hex wrench but if you have power tools, power tools are always better.
Looks like there's four screws per leg.
So I think, yeah, these are for.
[SOUND]
And last one.
This is a super solid.
I've never seen a TV.
With four super solid hex screws here.
So this is about as sturdy of a stand as you're going to find.
You do get a lot of metal for your $5,000 [LAUGH].
That's right, so those are good.
All right, pro tip guys, never tighten these Super duper tight, cuz they can strip pretty easy.
I can tell you that from experience.
All right, and thank you Lori.
This is so much easier with two people, my gosh.
[LAUGH]
And in case you're worried about the down facing on the television here, that's actually standard operating procedure now, a lot of Manufacturers will tell you this is the safest way to put your TV together.
The screen is designed to handle it as long as obviously there is plenty of surface area to spread it around.
And cushioning.
Yep.
[LAUGH].
Cushioning helps a lot.
Don't try it on a cement floor.
All right, so we'll pick up our tools here and show them what we have.
Okay.
Okay.
So just step
No, this is where the power and the, all the power goes in.
And then this is the connectors, HP actually They add a little extra and it lights up when you're using the connectors so that you can actually see where they go.
Wow.
All right.
Cool.
Okay.
But here is my favorite part.
Mm-hm.
Pulling off-
All of the plastic.
Yes.
Very nice.
Okay, so we went through all of the lifting, et cetera, we put the legs on and Now we're ready to install the sound bar.
Alright let's check the sound bar out.
This thing is not light as well.
This is great.
You're probably thinking HP, what kind of audio would it have?
Maybe there's a printer in here.
Just remember HP owns [UNKNOWN] that's their big partner, so they do have some audio there.
Expertise
Let's see we got here ,This is a lttle tight
Very stiff
Right
Brand new cardboard
Get this out of the way.
Don't know what this stuff is here.
So this part looks like they are fully connected.
You got that one?
Yeah Wow it's one metal [LAUGH]
One metal Lory
It's a really fun in tha
All right, you get that?
Just put it here
Okay yeah
Yeah
I got it, I got it
Okay
Don't worry
Okay and we can thrust the box, all right.
Tim [UNKNOWN] Fit
So here is our bar
[SOUND]
This is quite a production.
This looks like it has set-up instructions.
[LAUGH]
OK.
There we go.
There's our long-lost manual.
[LAUGH] Woops.
Actually.
It looks like it's one center.
There's a center one, that's fine without it.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Right, this is like a second Christmas right here, unwrapping this.
[LAUGH]
Look controls, very cute.
All right Was this a downer firing sub?
Yeah.
No, no is that what this is?
Yeah, thought I felt something, that's just the leg, what now.
Yeah, we do have passive radiators back here, that's cool, all right.
So maybe this just slides right underneath here, right, Laurie?
It does, I believe this though is what?
It kind of connects them together?
Yes, exactly.
All right, sweet.
Well, do we need to do that?
I don't think so.
I don't know if we need to do that, you get the idea, right?
You don't need to watch us do that [LAUGH].
And this right here, does it slide all the way back?
Look at that.
Yep.
That's flush.
It's like one solid piece.
That's a slick design.
It is.
Still expensive.
Well-
But at least all the metal and the everything fits just so.
Okay, complete system here.
That's pretty sweet, yeah.
Get these things off of here.
And now is the fun part.
Get some more stickers off.
Static [LAUGH].
Ooh, and your package logos here, coming.
Be careful not to-
Knock it over.
Yeah.
All right.
[LAUGH]
Very glossy screen.
All right.
Let's see I've got some power back here.
Does it work?
[INAUDIBLE]
Fingers crossed.
Do we have to press a power button?
No, there we go.
Ooh, look at that.
Nice logos.
You know what?
I think this is-
[LAUGH] But they need to fill the screen.
Wait for it, it's a very good omen.
[MUSIC]
Unboxing the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition...