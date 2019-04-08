UK internet regulator targets social media companies, Google Pixel 3A leaks
Companies like Facebook, YouTube and twitter could face huge funds following the introduction of a new internet safety regulation in the UK.
The new regulations requires sites to tackle violent content, fake news and cyber bullying Failing to comply could result in social media sites being blocked and company executives being held personally liable.
Google's mid range pixel 3A could be closer than we think after a link to the device appeared on the Google store.
A new navigation bar pointing to the pixel 3A appeared on Friday and was spotted by 9-5 google.
While an accessory sections also mentioned a Google Pixel 3A case.
Google did not comment, but the link was quickly pulled.
And finally, SpaceX prototype starship successfully lifted off during a test in Texas on Friday night.
The Starhopper, as it's known, was first tested on April 3 SpaceX conducted a second test of its single-Raptor engine, with a prototype ship blasting off and reaching the end of its safety tether.
SpaceX wants its final starship to launch humans to the moon, and eventually onto Mars.
