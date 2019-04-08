Tech Today

UK internet regulator targets social media companies, Google Pixel 3A leaks

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Companies like Facebook, YouTube and twitter could face huge funds following the introduction of a new internet safety regulation in the UK. The new regulations requires sites to tackle violent content, fake news and cyber bullying Failing to comply could result in social media sites being blocked and company executives being held personally liable. Google's mid range pixel 3A could be closer than we think after a link to the device appeared on the Google store. A new navigation bar pointing to the pixel 3A appeared on Friday and was spotted by 9-5 google. While an accessory sections also mentioned a Google Pixel 3A case. Google did not comment, but the link was quickly pulled. [MUSIC] And finally, SpaceX prototype starship successfully lifted off during a test in Texas on Friday night. The Starhopper, as it's known, was first tested on April 3 SpaceX conducted a second test of its single-Raptor engine, with a prototype ship blasting off and reaching the end of its safety tether. SpaceX wants its final starship to launch humans to the moon, and eventually onto Mars. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET.com.
Tech IndustryPhonesFacebookGoogleTwitter

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Finding our personal data on the dark web was far too easy

3:53

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Verizon 5G speed test vs. 4G

0:57

What is Article 13 and how will it affect you?

2:55

After AirPower’s death we highlight Apple’s other fumbles

2:45

Burger King's Impossible Whopper: see the technology that is making the impossible, possible

7:19

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 2 have a new rival... from Apple

7:00

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Moto G7 review: A budget phone doesn't get better than this

7:25

New leaks on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

6:26

What is Article 13 and how will it affect you?

2:55

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Onewheel Pint: Small hoverboard upgrade with big potential

2:07

How GE torture tests its appliances

4:57

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Lego's weirdest new robots are heading to schools

1:36

Huawei's P30 Pro boasts cameras galore

3:34

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to watch TV online for free

1:34

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06