Uber could go public in early 2019, CDC investigates e-scooters

Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber and Lyft are racing to go public, with Uber submitting a confidential filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move follows Lyft filing on Thursday. While Uber had previously said it was aiming to go public in the second half of 2019. Both Uber and Lyft are now on track for a public offering in the first three months of next year. [MUSIC] The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to investigate the rise of e-scooter accidents and injuries. The CDC is partnering with Austin Public Health to study the growing number of injuries from e-scooters in a bid to find patterns and advice officials on new rules to govern their use. [MUSIC] And finally, NASA's InSight Lander has recorded evidence of wind on Mars. An air pressure sensor and size module on the land have pick up air vibrations and vibrations as wind bluew across the land as large solar panels. NASA released the audio on Friday which it described as a haunting low rumble and an unplanned treat from InSight's mission. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
Tech IndustrySci-TechLyftLime scootersBird scooters

