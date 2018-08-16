Your video, "Twitter suspends Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa make friends"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Twitter suspends Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa make friends

Today's major tech stories include Twitter suspending Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa becoming friends on a number of devices and hundreds of Instagram users getting hacked.
1:13 /
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter has cut off Alex Jones' from key functions of his account after another policy violation. The account will sit in read only mode for the next seven days during which no tweets or interactions are allowed. The move comes as numerous social media platforms have banned the conspiracy theorist for other violations. The cooperative effort from Amazon and Microsoft has resulted in Echo speakers now being able to talk with Cortana. Microsoft's digital voice assistant. You'll also be able to have Alexa take over on a Windows 10 machine. The goal of the cross over is to eventually lead to a future where al tech assistants can easily communicate with each other. Finally, hundreds of Instagram account has apparently been changed but all that has been changed is contact info, bios and profile photos. Mashable reports that email address change usually points to a Russian domain So far it's unclear who definitively is behind the hacks. You can save today with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store

Latest Culture videos

Video: Ep. 43: Security Report--Takeaways from Black Hat and Defcon: Live!
Ep. 43: Security Report--Takeaways from Black Hat and Defcon: Live!
31:38
We sent three reporters to the dual security conferences, Black Hat and Defcon, last week in Las Vegas. Each--Declan McCullagh, Elinor...
Play video
Video: Venmo John from The Bachelorette spills all
Venmo John from The Bachelorette spills all
4:25
A fan-favorite from Season 14 of The Bachelorette stopped by CNET to talk about how his time at Venmo prepared him to try for Becca's...
Play video
Video: New musical NoseR parodies startup culture
New musical NoseR parodies startup culture
2:32
Every phone needs a nose in this satirical look inside the tech bubble.
Play video
Video: MySpace is still alive but it's nothing like it was 15 years ago
MySpace is still alive but it's nothing like it was 15 years ago
5:30
Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace. We reminisce about the site, which launched 15 years ago.
Play video
Video: Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency
Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency
2:40
At Comic-Con 2018, these volunteers are the "unsung heroes."
Play video
Video: First look at Google's new Fuchsia OS in action
First look at Google's new Fuchsia OS in action
3:32
Google's working on a new OS that eclipses Android and Chrome OS, and Wave lets you use your own voice for navigation.
Play video
Video: Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
2:04
Mel Chin's Unmoored floats virtual boats in a flooded Manhattan to raise awareness of climate change.
Play video
Video: Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!
Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!
2:32
Here's why we're hearing different words -- and how this audio mind game all started.
Play video