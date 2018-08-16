Twitter suspends Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa make friends

Tech Today
Twitter suspends Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa make friendsToday's major tech stories include Twitter suspending Alex Jones, Cortana and Alexa becoming friends on a number of devices and hundreds of Instagram users getting hacked.
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter has cut off Alex Jones' from key functions of his account after another policy violation. The account will sit in read only mode for the next seven days during which no tweets or interactions are allowed. The move comes as numerous social media platforms have banned the conspiracy theorist for other violations. The cooperative effort from Amazon and Microsoft has resulted in Echo speakers now being able to talk with Cortana. Microsoft's digital voice assistant. You'll also be able to have Alexa take over on a Windows 10 machine. The goal of the cross over is to eventually lead to a future where al tech assistants can easily communicate with each other. Finally, hundreds of Instagram account has apparently been changed but all that has been changed is contact info, bios and profile photos. Mashable reports that email address change usually points to a Russian domain So far it's unclear who definitively is behind the hacks.