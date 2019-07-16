Twitter desktop overhaul, new Snapdragon chip

This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now.
Get ready for a new look on Twitter's desktop website.
The latest version has already started rolling out across the world, and will offer a number of notable changes in functionality and layout.
Shortcuts like home and moments will appear on the left side, and the site's explore tab will include curated hashtags and tweets.
Along with more live video and personalized content.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has arrived and it's built for speed, just in time for the kickoff rollout of 5G.
The new chip also promises 15% faster graphics and a CPU clock speed of 2.96 GHz.
The previous version of the chip maxed out a 2.84.
ASUS will be the first company to make use of the new processor, debuting it in the company's ROG phone 2. The Amazon Prime Day is in full swing ending later today.
For the absolute best deals around, be sure to read CNET's continuously updated coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Lightning deals and limited time sales are constantly kicking off.
So make sure you stay glued to cnet throughout the day.
[SOUND]
Up Next
Amazon Prime Day is on and the joke plot to storm Area 51 keeps...
1:40
Nintendo announces Switch Lite, Amazon may be working on a home...
1:14
Google confirms human review of Assistant recordings, Apple turns...
1:36
Nintendo debuts Switch Lite console, Ookla says AT&T is fastest...
1:28
MacBook Air and Pro updates, WarnerMedia intros HBO Max
1:12
Instagram rolls out AI-powered moderation, White House summit...
1:09
Google working on Chrome pause button, Bill Gates calls himself...