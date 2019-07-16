Tech Today

Twitter desktop overhaul, new Snapdragon chip

Transcript
This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now. Get ready for a new look on Twitter's desktop website. The latest version has already started rolling out across the world, and will offer a number of notable changes in functionality and layout. Shortcuts like home and moments will appear on the left side, and the site's explore tab will include curated hashtags and tweets. Along with more live video and personalized content. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has arrived and it's built for speed, just in time for the kickoff rollout of 5G. The new chip also promises 15% faster graphics and a CPU clock speed of 2.96 GHz. The previous version of the chip maxed out a 2.84. ASUS will be the first company to make use of the new processor, debuting it in the company's ROG phone 2. The Amazon Prime Day is in full swing ending later today. For the absolute best deals around, be sure to read CNET's continuously updated coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2019. Lightning deals and limited time sales are constantly kicking off. So make sure you stay glued to cnet throughout the day. [SOUND]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

54 episodes

Alphabet City

55 episodes

CNET Top 5

821 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

312 episodes

Tech Today

925 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apollo 11 moon landing highlights from CBS News

3:31

YouTube’s product chief helps safeguard and expand the platform

2:03

Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip shows rare footage of the world watching the moon landing

4:33

Apple cuts new MacBook Air price, but kills off $999 classic edition

2:41

Huawei’s homegrown OS faces a steep uphill climb

1:23

Loads of Android apps are skirting privacy controls

1:12

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AutoComplete: C8 Corvette leaked, and Civic Type R is only getting pricier

4:29

New AirPods on the horizon

6:10

Google confirms human review of Assistant recordings, Apple turns off Walkie-Talkie due to flaw

1:36

Nintendo Switch Lite first impressions

8:34

The problem with recycling

6:53

Join us for our first ride on the first electric Harley, the LiveWire

5:05

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

The Acer Predator Triton 900 has a flippin' practical design

3:54

Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper

5:15

Nintendo Switch Lite first impressions

8:34

New Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will make you never want to listen to AirPods again

5:17

Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2

7:10

Can Sony's robot pup Aibo make friends with real dogs?

7:52

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

1:43

Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals

1:26

Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent

1:37

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04