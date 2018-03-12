Your video, "Toshiba's hard hat-ready Windows AR Smart Glasses are made for field work "
Toshiba's hard hat-ready Windows AR Smart Glasses are made for field work

A small belt-attached Windows 10 Pro PC and a modular head-mounted display are designed for being easy to use on industrial jobs.
So I'm about to repair maintenance line number four. I'm going in, it's like Aliens. Toshiba's new visions of a Windows AR set-up for the workplace, DynaEdge AR Smartglasses, is a lot more like Google Glass. A small clip-on device as a head's up single display for one eye. It can be slid on to various accessories with a rail, almost like the Nintendo Switch [UNKNOWN] controllers. The 1899 price comes with a pair of glass frames that fit over normal glasses. It can also work with work place visors and a hard hat attachment. It's designed to flip and fit either eye. It also comes with Toshiba's DynaEdge mobile VPC, a drop resistant, reinforced Wearable Windows 10 Pro Computer in a box. You can take photos and video clips, send them to your team, instantly Skype, and read docs and look at marked up notes on the fly. It's not meant for much more than that and it doesn't do voice transcription Because errors at the workplace can't happen if you're fixing something critical. There are other AR systems that do this for enterprise already, from Epson's Movario glasses to Microsoft Hololens to Google Glass, which is still around. Toshiba's concept is made for Windows, but so is Microsoft's Windows holographic platform, which this doesn't support. But it's easy to set up and use, something that Smart Glasses could learn a lesson from. [MUSIC]

