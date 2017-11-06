HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Top 5 virtual reality headsets available"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Top 5

Top 5 virtual reality headsets available

We asked CNET's experts to rank the headsets that give you the best VR experience possible.
2:30 /
Transcript
These are the top five VR headsets out there. A lot of companies are trying to make virtual augmented and mixed reality a thing, using headsets these days. There have been a lot of attempts, but we might actually be getting close to having good VR. Here are the best headsets we've tried out. At number 5, Windows Mixed-Reality Headsets. Microsoft made a big push into virtual and mixed reality with its Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update. However, we don't really know how good the software and app support will be. There are a lot of different headset made by different manufacturers, including Samsung, Acer, Asus, and Dell. All that being said, that's a lot of big players combining forces. #4 is a tie with the Galaxy Gear VR and the Google Daydream. These headsets require your phone and have a limited amount of degrees of freedom, but they offer the best bang for your buck. Mobil VR is the best way to watch. 360 degree videos, if you see something marked online at 360 or VR. There's a really good chance it will be available on Gear VR or DayDream. Google, Samsung and Oculus are trying to make sure all kinds of content are piped in. Number three is the Playstation VR it's a really Accessible version of virtual reality, but it'll cost you somewhere around $450 for a bundle, that includes controllers, a camera, and of course the headset. You don't need a special PC, just a PlayStation 4. And you just might have one of those considering Sony has sold over 60 million PS4s. When CNet's Jeff Bakalar reviewed the PS VR he said the headset is really comfortable, and gameplay is solid. At the number two spot it's the HTC VIVE. It costs about $600 and here's what Scott Stein had to say about it. The HTC VIVE offers a flat out amazing virtual reality experience. It's the closest thing to having a holodeck in your home. The downside is you need a pretty high end PC to run the system and you're going to need some room to set it up. And the number one VR headset right now is the Oculus Rift. Okay, so it's not the holodeck but it's really really good. The Rift has always been impressive, but now you can get the headset and two controllers for $400. when it launched the rift headset cost $600, touch controllers were $200. For the new price it's the clear winner even though you need a PC for it. A big thanks to Scott Stein and Dan Ackerman for help on this top five. Are you guys ready to take the VR plunge? Let me know. I'm @Iyaz on Twitter and I'll see you online.

Latest Virtual Reality Apps videos

Video: ZenFone AR scores a first
ZenFone AR scores a first
1:35 May 18, 2017
Asus' phone with both Google Daydream and Tango shows us how cool "reality" can really be.
Play video
Video: Google's got VR. Next it's diving into AR
Google's got VR. Next it's diving into AR
2:07 May 18, 2017
Tango phones and impressive new apps show Google's ambitions for augmented reality in classrooms and homes, and how it'll work with...
Play video
Video: Google unveils standalone VR headsets
Google unveils standalone VR headsets
2:09 May 17, 2017
Google announces new VR headsets with positional tracking. The company is partnering with HTC and Lenovo on the new headsets.
Play video
Video: Microsoft doubles down on 'Mixed Realty'
Microsoft doubles down on 'Mixed Realty'
3:16 May 2, 2017
The company will let your Windows 10 PC become a screen for augmented reality.
Play video
Video: Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch
Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch
1:04 March 4, 2017
The new full-scale game from Epic is free for Touch owners.
Play video
Video: Holo Cube: Hellraiser puzzle box, or clever AR/VR toy?
Holo Cube: Hellraiser puzzle box, or clever AR/VR toy?
0:57 January 7, 2017
Merge VR's foam block novelty works with a VR headset to make magic things sprout from it.
Play video
Video: Windows 10 Creators Update takes 3D to the next level
Windows 10 Creators Update takes 3D to the next level
2:10 October 26, 2016
The free 2017 upgrade to Windows 10 puts an emphasis on virtual and augmented reality, letting you scan in real-world objects and interact...
Play video
Video: Daydream View: Google's new VR viewer
Daydream View: Google's new VR viewer
2:26 October 4, 2016
Google's new VR viewer is made from soft fabric for comfort and includes a touch-sensitive controller.
Play video