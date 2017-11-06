Top 5 virtual reality headsets available

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Top 5
Top 5 virtual reality headsets availableWe asked CNET's experts to rank the headsets that give you the best VR experience possible.
Transcript
These are the top five VR headsets out there. A lot of companies are trying to make virtual augmented and mixed reality a thing, using headsets these days. There have been a lot of attempts, but we might actually be getting close to having good VR. Here are the best headsets we've tried out. At number 5, Windows Mixed-Reality Headsets. Microsoft made a big push into virtual and mixed reality with its Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update. However, we don't really know how good the software and app support will be. There are a lot of different headset made by different manufacturers, including Samsung, Acer, Asus, and Dell. All that being said, that's a lot of big players combining forces. #4 is a tie with the Galaxy Gear VR and the Google Daydream. These headsets require your phone and have a limited amount of degrees of freedom, but they offer the best bang for your buck. Mobil VR is the best way to watch. 360 degree videos, if you see something marked online at 360 or VR. There's a really good chance it will be available on Gear VR or DayDream. Google, Samsung and Oculus are trying to make sure all kinds of content are piped in. Number three is the Playstation VR it's a really Accessible version of virtual reality, but it'll cost you somewhere around $450 for a bundle, that includes controllers, a camera, and of course the headset. You don't need a special PC, just a PlayStation 4. And you just might have one of those considering Sony has sold over 60 million PS4s. When CNet's Jeff Bakalar reviewed the PS VR he said the headset is really comfortable, and gameplay is solid. At the number two spot it's the HTC VIVE. It costs about $600 and here's what Scott Stein had to say about it. The HTC VIVE offers a flat out amazing virtual reality experience. It's the closest thing to having a holodeck in your home. The downside is you need a pretty high end PC to run the system and you're going to need some room to set it up. And the number one VR headset right now is the Oculus Rift. Okay, so it's not the holodeck but it's really really good. The Rift has always been impressive, but now you can get the headset and two controllers for $400. when it launched the rift headset cost $600, touch controllers were $200. For the new price it's the clear winner even though you need a PC for it. A big thanks to Scott Stein and Dan Ackerman for help on this top five. Are you guys ready to take the VR plunge? Let me know. I'm @Iyaz on Twitter and I'll see you online.