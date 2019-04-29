Top 5 things Avengers: Endgame sets up for the future
These are the top five best things set up by Avengers Endgame.
Please, please, please don't watch this if you haven't seen the movie.
If you're far away from whatever playing this video, I'll give you a second or two.
I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one.
Okay we good?
Good.
Endgame was awesome.
It was a culmination of 11 years of storytelling.
God, it seems like a thousand years ago.
But it does set up the future for the MCU.
I'll be ranking these in a purely subjective way from what I find the least awesome to most awesome.
Whatever it takes.
At number 5, it sets up Spiderman: Far From Home.
Look we all knew that Spiderman would have to come back in one way or another, since he has a solo movie coming up later this year.
The question was how exactly would Spidey come back?
Now we know.
Spiderman is back and now that sets up a whole bunch of questions like, how does high school work when five years have passed?
Did all of Queens get dusted?
Maybe we'll get answers to that later.
And number 4 is time travel in the MCU.
We got to see call-backs of Guardians of the Galaxy, and the original Avengers film.
There was a lot of Discussion about how time travel works in the MCU using the quantum realm.
One of the bigger keys was explaining how it could cause tons of issues.
The time traveller may never come back.
There are limited scenarios where it could work at all.
Hopefully And his time travel will not be used frequently.
[SOUND] Number 3, is a preview of A-Force.
Infinity war and End Game saw lots of unexpected team ups.
We're seeing that these very difficult heroes can stand together.
They handle of bigger threat.
In Endgame, we saw an epic team up including Okoye, Scarlett Witch, Rescue, and Captain Marvel.
This team was ready and capable.
A whole movie with them could be a great future feature film.
Say that three times fast.
Number 2, Thor with the Guardians of the Galaxy Endgame continued something shown an affinity war.
Thor hanging out with the guardians it was an unexpected but seemingly logical team up.
By the end of end game it looks like Thor will be in the next guardians movie.
The fun Thor introduced in Ragnarok and continued in infinity war is a perfect fit.
For a movie by James Gunn.
And the number 1 best things set up for the future of the [UNKNOWN], Sam Wilson, Captain America.
As many of you are aware, I'm a big Captain America fan.
Steve Rogers finally got a happy ending.
But Captain America lives on with Sam Wilson.
His future stories will be interesting as everyone including Sam adjust to a new cap.
Will this new captain lead then team?
Will the other Avengers be behind him?
We'll see.
whatever it takes.
Guys I'm really curious what you think.
Please let me know what you thought of the movie and where teh M C U is going from here.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.