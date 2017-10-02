Top 5 technologies I want in my next car

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Top 5
Top 5 technologies I want in my next cardek:
Transcript
These are the top five technologies I want in a car. This is going to be a word episode, so buckle up.Yeah I said it, years ago I loved cars, especially fast ones.I used to even repair cars in automotive school.When I moved to Manhattan, I dropped out of car culture. I haven't bought a car since 2003, and I haven't owned one since 2011. But the weird thing is, more and more tech has found it's way into cars And it's got me interested again. And number 5 it's got to be connected some how, getting data from your car has never been easier. You can make almost any car smarter with something like the automatic which attaches to your cars OBD2 sensor. Then there are cars that have their own apps that let you start the car or control your door locks. That's pretty awesome. At number four, smarthome integration. When I pull my car into my garage I wished I could trigger my air conditioning or home theatre. Now, this is the thing, Ford brought Amazon's assistance to its cars and that led to control your smartphone from your car. It also works the other way, where you can find out information about your car from a Smart speaker. BMW is also jumping in on the Amazon bandwagon. And number three is got to be electric. Or hybrid. Yep, I'm dating myself here. Back in my day, electric cars were ugly and kind of a joke. Now they're mainstream. Tesla showed that electric cars can be gorgeous and fast. There's an infrastructure for charging now. Electric cars have a lot more support with many more major manufacturers offering pure electric vehicles Volvo even said it will only produce electric or hybrid vehicles starting in 2019. At number two, Carplay or Android Auto. When it came to in-car entertainment, my options were CDs or an Aux jack for my music player. Now, you can link up your iPhone or Android phone using Carplay or Auto. So, instead of trying to deal with some car maker's janky apps You can use the apps you're used to with your phone. And in number one, self driving. The advances in self driving technology are insane. Tesla's autopilot feature is amazing, even though it's not fully autonomous. A number of cars can handle parking themselves at this point. On top of that there are some great collision avoidance systems, that make cars much safer to operate. I'm not sure, I'll get another car anytime soon, but t<a>Ignore all</a>o find out the latest in cars check out the roadshow.com, for more top fives, check out top five top5.cnet.com. I'm Aaya Zack, turn I'll see you online, or maybe in a subway. [MUSIC]