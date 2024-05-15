Hands On With Huawei's Pura 70 Ultra
Speaker 1: This is the Porer 70 Ultra, the Crown jewel in Huawei's new flagship lineup. Porer is a rebrand from Huawei's, well-known P series, which introduced night mode to the world in 2018 with the P 20 Pro. Yes, before Apple and before Samsung. Now this phone is all about the camera. This 50 megapixel pop-up camera. It literally extends from the back and retracts. When you're done, pop-up. Cameras aren't exactly new to smartphones, but this is probably [00:00:30] the most elegant implementation I've seen. It's also tested for durability. Oh, and did I mention it can take Uber crisp pictures of fast moving objects like my Dog's Tail, for instance. Look at that clarity. Now, the main camera on this thing is amazing in everything, but my favorite way to use the POR 70 Ultra was with the tele macro lens. The detail that thing can capture were things I couldn't even see with my own eyes. Speaker 1: But more than that, it was also just fun. For instance, here's a picture of a scarf. Now here's that [00:01:00] same scarf zoomed in. You can actually see the weave. Shocking, right? And here's a picture of my dog, Rocky, and here's a 10 X zoom picture of his coat. And the cool thing was I didn't need to smush this camera into Rocky's body to get that photo. I could take it from a short distance away and zoom in. Although it was a bit tricky to get a steady shot with 10 x Zoom. Now, if you want to know more about the POR 70 Ultra, make sure to check out my full story on cnet.com.
Up Next
Humane's AI Pin: Unboxed and Tested
Humane's AI Pin: Unboxed and Tested
Humane AI Pin Hands-On: Tiny Wearable Phonelet Beams Light Like R2-D2
Humane AI Pin Hands-On: Tiny Wearable Phonelet Beams Light Like R2-D2
Here's Why Your Phone Battery Still Sucks
Here's Why Your Phone Battery Still Sucks
First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Hands On With Huawei's Pura 70 Ultra
Hands On With Huawei's Pura 70 Ultra
I Tried Three Fitness Apps to Help My Postpartum Recovery
I Tried Three Fitness Apps to Help My Postpartum Recovery
How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
I Tried Google's Project Astra
I Tried Google's Project Astra
Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024
Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024
Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
I Tried Google's Project Astra
I Tried Google's Project Astra
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Latest How To All how to videos
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3