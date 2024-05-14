I Tried Google's Project Astra
I Tried Google's Project Astra
4:21
Watch Now

I Tried Google's Project Astra

Tech
Speaker 1: One of the biggest announcements at Google IO this year was Project Astra. This is Google's vision of a multimodal assistant that can do so many different things, and I'm here on the ground at Google io to give you a demo. Walk through it myself for the very first time and see everything that it can do. Let's try it. Headset on. It's very loud in here, so, so it can hear me properly. I've got a couple of different modes up here. We've got storyteller, Pictionary, alliteration, and freeform. I'm going to experiment with Gemini's storytelling [00:00:30] abilities, as it says. And I've got a whole range of different objects that I can play with all on the shelf here, as well as a couple of different photos. And as you can see as I'm talking, it's actually transcribing everything that I say. Alright, this is my dog. My dog is called Monty. And this is a cat. This is a cat called Cat Harry, Speaker 2: A second portal. This term revealing the [00:01:00] face, dazing from forever trapped in a summer, tilting his head, curiosity at the eternally. B, somewhat warmth, narrow his eyes from break with this new challenge he seen, or this new territory. Speaker 1: So it's just made up a whole story about these, this dog and this cat. [00:01:30] Okay, so I'm going to remove Monty and say, Monty's gone away. Now, where did Monty go? Speaker 2: The field in the photograph stands empty. Monty having wander off to explore beyond the train or distance on a summer breeze Speaker 1: Sounds like a pretty good life. Okay, that's the storyteller demo. Alright, let's try Pictionary now. This is another demo. [00:02:00] You get to see my terrible drawing skills, so let's draw. Oh, what did you say, Gemini? Speaker 2: What did you I said I Sure. Your drawing skills. I'm that bad. Are you ready? Speaker 1: I'm ready. Okay. So as you could hear that, I could interrupt Gemini and it would pause and then respond and pick up to me. That was pretty cool. It's almost like I'm talking with a real person. Okay, let's draw. Oh my goodness. Put me on the spot here. Speaker 2: [00:02:30] It's neat to see the system respond that way, isn't it? Speaker 1: It is pretty cool. Speaker 2: Is it a palm tree? Speaker 1: How did you guess? That's actually pretty good that it guessed that it was a palm tree. I mean, I'm a terrible drawer and that's exactly what I was going for, even though the trunk is red. Okay. That's pretty nice. I like that. Let's try it one more quickly. Let's try freeform. Let's just go with the flow. Okay. What is [00:03:00] this? What is this? Speaker 2: That looks like a lump of brown. Is it perhaps a baggette? Speaker 1: I think it is a baguette. If I was going to make a recipe with that and this and this and maybe this, what would you suggest? Speaker 2: Like apples, Speaker 1: Something sweet. Speaker 2: Would anything [00:03:30] perhaps you could make a bad? Would you like some suggestions? Speaker 1: Yes. Just quickly, Speaker 2: You can make a classic bread bag and add for unique flavor. Not bad. Toss it with butter and sugar and bake it for simple and delicious too. Speaker 1: Okay, thanks Gemini. So that's your first look at Project Astra. It's felt really, really natural to be able to converse with it like [00:04:00] this and do all of these different tasks. I see a lot of promise in where this is going. This was really natural, wild, and I feel like it is going to blow my mind even more the more I think about it, rather than just doing a quick demo for you here. Yeah, I'm excited to see where this goes. Thanks for watching cnet. Make sure to check out full Google IO coverage right now.

Up Next

I Tried Google's Project Astra
240513-site-google-project-astra-hands-on-v3

Up Next

I Tried Google's Project Astra

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
google-io-gemini-gmail-chip

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-11-16-37am.png

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-1-42-51pm.png

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
googlephotos

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
openai-event-recording-13-may-2024-09-56-17-am-00-01-00-20-still006

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Check Out Apple's New 13-inch iPad Air
airthumb

Check Out Apple's New 13-inch iPad Air

Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 7 Minutes
240507-site-apple-ipad-event-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 7 Minutes

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
dnsysx1

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

I Tried Google's Project Astra
240513-site-google-project-astra-hands-on-v3

I Tried Google's Project Astra

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024
240513-site-google-io-supercut-thumbnail-v2

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
google-io-gemini-gmail-chip

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-11-16-37am.png

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-1-42-51pm.png

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
googlephotos

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
thumb2

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
240506-yt-pixel-8a-first-look-v10

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
dnsysx1

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
beatssolo4still-cms2

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C

Latest How To All how to videos

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
airpods-pro-2

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
screenshot-2024-04-03-at-15-47-11.png

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3