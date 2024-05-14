How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
Speaker 1: Welcome to Google io. It's great to have all of you with us. We've been investing in ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 2: Ai, ai, ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. Speaker 1: Ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. Speaker 3: Ai. ai. ai. ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 4: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 5: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, [00:00:30] ai, ai, Speaker 6: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 7: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai Speaker 1: Ai. Before we wrap, I have a feeling that someone out there might be counting how many times we have mentioned AI today, and since the big theme today has been letting Google do the work for you, we went [00:01:00] ahead and counted so that you don't have to, that might be a recording. How many times someone has said ai. I'm tempted to say it a few more times, but I won't. ai, ai, ai.
