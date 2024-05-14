How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
1:27
Watch Now

How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?

Operating Systems
Speaker 1: Welcome to Google io. It's great to have all of you with us. We've been investing in ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 2: Ai, ai, ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. Speaker 1: Ai. ai. ai. ai. ai. Speaker 3: Ai. ai. ai. ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 4: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 5: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, [00:00:30] ai, ai, Speaker 6: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, Speaker 7: Ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai, ai Speaker 1: Ai. Before we wrap, I have a feeling that someone out there might be counting how many times we have mentioned AI today, and since the big theme today has been letting Google do the work for you, we went [00:01:00] ahead and counted so that you don't have to, that might be a recording. How many times someone has said ai. I'm tempted to say it a few more times, but I won't. ai, ai, ai.

Up Next

How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
Every AI Thumbnail

Up Next

How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024
240513-site-google-io-supercut-thumbnail-v2

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
google-io-gemini-gmail-chip

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
googlephotos

Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
openai-event-recording-13-may-2024-09-56-17-am-00-01-00-20-still006

Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop
240509-site-omt-apple-flopped-this-ipad-event

Apple's iPad Pro Event Was a Flop

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event
240501-yt-ipad-wildcards-v07.jpg

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event

What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions
240424-omt-next-airpods-v07

What AirPods Rumors Tell Us About Apple's Health Ambitions

What is the Fediverse?
240418-fediverse-winged

What is the Fediverse?

The Missing Piece to Apple's Eco-Friendly Mission
240418-site-omt-the-core-problem-of-apples-green-goals-v1.jpg

The Missing Piece to Apple's Eco-Friendly Mission

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?
Every AI Thumbnail

How Many Times Did Google Say AI at I/O 2024?

I Tried Google's Project Astra
240513-site-google-project-astra-hands-on-v3

I Tried Google's Project Astra

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024
240513-site-google-io-supercut-thumbnail-v2

Everything Google Just Announced at I/O 2024

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
google-io-gemini-gmail-chip

Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-11-16-37am.png

Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
screenshot-2024-05-14-at-1-42-51pm.png

Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

I Tried Google's Project Astra
240513-site-google-project-astra-hands-on-v3

I Tried Google's Project Astra

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
240508-cnet-apple-ipad-comparison-v03

New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
thumb2

Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
240506-yt-pixel-8a-first-look-v10

Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
dnsysx1

Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

Latest How To All how to videos

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
240509-yt-galaxy-s24-ultra-good-lock-app-v04

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
airpods-pro-2

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
screenshot-2024-04-03-at-15-47-11.png

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3