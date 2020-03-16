Top 5 shows missing from Disney Plus

There are a bunch of shows that were supposed to come to Disney plus, but there have been some issues here are the top five Disney plus shows that have been problematic at best.
And number five is high fidelity way back in November of 2019.
It was announced that a new show based on the Nick Hornsby book Was headed to Disney Plus.
There was a movie by the same title starring John Kusek, but it was rated R. In the Disney plus version, Zoe Kravitz would be the lead in a PG 13 version.
Well what happened to this show?
It's not on Disney plus, however, Can now be found on Disney owned Hulu.
Why did Disney decide to move the title over?
The co-creator of the show said the following, Disney plus never constrained us when they realized that the show was maybe bigger in certain subject [UNKNOWN].
Matters and they could handle they set us free.
So the shows always been what the show is gonna be, and they did nothing but support us.
This seems to be a larger issue for Disney plus what kinda material will live on a surface.
And number four is Muppets live another day.
This was gonna be a show that was set in the 1980s.
it took place right after Muppets take Manhattan.
The show was being developed by Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz and Eddie Kitsis.
The latter two are behind the once upon a time series.
Splash report said that the plot of the show was the Kermit the Frog, reunite the Muppets after Rolfe disappears.
So far this sounds kind of intriguing of missing Muffet, Kermit leading a search party and it's set in the 1980s.
All of these things sound very interesting.
Unfortunately, the project was announced as not going forward.
Josh Gad himself posted the news on Twitter and on Instagram.
In that post Gad explained that Muppets live another day would have been directed by Avenue Q director, Jason Moore look up Avenue Q if you don't know about it Deadline reported that there was, quote, a discrepancy between the writing team's creative vision and that of the top brass at Disney owned Muppet Studio.
At number 3 is the Tron show.
This series was never officially announced and the news of its existence just popped up.
The Hollywood Reporter said that it was being made by John Ridley.
Yeah, the guy behind 12 years of slave was going to do a Tron series.
Now back in 2019, John Ridley signed a five year deal with ABC Studios.
Tron, would have been one of the series he developed.
The Hollywood Reporter said that the show was never officially greenlit.
However, this series was in the works for months.
Before things fell apart now this is depressing a neutron show could have been something great for Disney plus, right now the service is pretty light on Mandalorian level content.
Ridley's Tron could have been on that level.
And number 2 is the Lizzie McGuire reboot.
This show was officially announced it had Hilary Duff returning as the title character, Gordo would be back played by an original cast member.
Adam Lambert Lizzie's family would be played by the original actors to, the reboot with focus on the Lizzy character handling adulthood with her friends.
The series began filming in October 2019.
So far so good, but the show was not happening right now.
What happened?
Well, Disney decided to fire Terri Minsky from the reboot.
Minsky just so happened to create the Lizzie McGuire show.
And was returning as showrunner.
A Disney spokesperson said quote, after filming two episodes, we concluded we need to move in a different creative direction.
And are putting a new lens on the show.
And quote, Duff was not too pleased with this and posted this on Instagram.
She said, quote, I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year olds journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.
It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu.
This is a complete mess.
And the number one most problematic show for Disney plus has to be.
The Obi Wan Kenobi series here's what's going on.
There is an Obi Wan Kenobi series in development.
You McGregor would reprise the role.
Both of those things were announced at Disney's event de 23.
This series would take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith and 11 years before New Hope.
But Gregor said the series would last for six episodes Comes to Hollywood Reporter again, and it said the series is being cut to four episodes.
The same article said that only two scripts were written, but Lucasfilm had issue with them.
So the scripts were thrown out and Lucasfilm is looking for a new writer.
The series was supposed to start filming in the summer of 2020.
McGregor talked to comic book calm and said quote, this kind of a mess go along with me.
It just slipped to next year,that's all, the scripts are really good.
I think that so now that Episode nine came out and everyone had Lucas Films got more time to look to spend on the writing.
They felt like they wanted more time to write the episodes.
I read about 80-90% of what they've written so far and it's really good and instead of shooting this August They just want to start shooting in January.
That's all it's nothing more dramatic than that.
It often happens in projects.
They just wanted to push it to next year.
No official release date for the series has been announced yet.
Meanwhile, there are all kinds of rumors around Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy take this with a grain of salt.
But one youtuber says that Kennedy was banned from the set of the Mandalorian.
Season 2. His reports have been accurate before though.
Disney is in a bit of a transition period.
It's a long time head, Bob Iger, is no longer CEO.
Kenny's contract will continue through 2021.
We'll have to see See what happens.
Are you still using Disney plus is the world according to Jeff Goldblum, your favorite series?
Let me know, I'm Iyaz Akhtar.
There's no way I believe you about the Jeff Goldblum show.