Top 5 questions about Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip

You click this video you know?
What we're talking about.
So, let's go to number five long term question for the Z flip is how many apps will support it.
Samsung showed off the ability to use the two halves, in a unique way.
When taking the selfie, you can fold the flip.
Your image will pop to the top screen, and controls go to the bottom.
Additionally, Samsung said you can watch a YouTube video on the top while looking at comments below.
Now that's something, but how many apps will be able to take advantage of this folder?
Google is supporting foldable devices in Android 10, so in theory apps will be built to handle such things.
The Z flip also has a very tall narrow screen.
We'll have to see how apps adjust to that size.
In android 10, Google told developers they should test apps for a number of different devices including 21 by 9 ratios kind of like the flip.
It is not a requirement though.
Apps may not look perfect right away unless developers.
Took note of Google's message get it took note because a Samsung haha.
Number for that gap you guys remember the galaxy fold it was released in the ancient days of 2019 if you don't remember it, it's this massive phone that you should be seeing right now because that's how videos work.
Opened.
It was a big old tablet.
When closed, it looked like two smartphones stacked on top of each other with a gap in the middle.
The downside of the gap stuff could get into the device one way or another.
Let Let's look at this the flip when it's closed, there's an itty bitty gap between the haves.
Okay, why does that matter?
Because matter could get in there that's the matter.
Could your screen get damaged because of business card wedged its way in there?
Probably not.
But what about a key?
That could be a problem?
As an aside, never keep your phone and keys in the same pocket if you can avoid this.
Also Samsung did say that it added some new fibres to stop debris from getting behind the screen.
So that should take care of one side in theory.
At number 3, what does it cost to repair?
So the more complex the device, the more expensive it is to repair usually.
In the Galaxy Z flip's case, we've got a flexible screen.
A little cover touch screen.
Fingerprint sensor on the side and that hinge.
That's plenty of components.
Let's just say the Z flip is as durable as any Samsung phone.
Gravity and clumsiness still exists.
So what happens when Mr. butterfingers over here drops his z flip on the concrete.
The last time I dropped a flip phone on the ground.
Was a next health and its skin across New York City crosswalk the outer plastic casing got a brand new texture, but the phone was fine.
The little screens works fine too.
No repairs necessary.
What happens with the Z flip?
What happens if you crack that little cover screen?
I'm curious what repair costs will be.
I'd imagine they might be pricing.
Number 2, the durability this goes with number 3. Now let's assume you're Mr. shorthands man, you never dropped anything unless you decide to you've got the iron grip, that's wonderful.
How long will the Z flip survive everyday usage?
First up that screen Samsung is using an ultra thin glass, I've heard is a lot more satisfying to touch than the Moto Razr.
The Razr has this very plasticky and smooth finish, it's probably because it is plastic.
Samsung is using glass so it feels more like a regular smartphone.
Alright, so how adorable is it Samsung says the 6.7 inch display can last for 200,000 folds.
I have a feeling CNET will be testing this out we used a folding machine to test the galaxy fold and the Moto razor.
Check out the highlights if you get a chance.
We'll learn over time.
How well the flip screen handles every day you see.
According to research by assuring on.
Americans check their phones 96 times per day.
So, if Samsung's numbers are right, the Z flip will last over 2000 days or five point seven years before the screen fails.
What about the hinge?
It's a three stop hinge so the Z can hold itself up like a little laptop or a compact.
It's pretty neat.
How long can that hinge last?
Add moving parts and you add another point of failure.
And the number one long term question is the Z flip worth the price?
The Galaxy z flip cost $1,380.
The specs are pretty good.
It's got a Snapdragon 855 plus processor, eight gigs of RAM and 256 gigs.
Storage.
You can't add in more storage with a micro SD card unfortunately.
It also does not have 5G.
Now if you compare this to the other folding phones it's actually pretty good.
The Moto Razr has a snap dragon 710 six gigs of ram and 128 gigs of storage.
No option to expand either but it costs $1500.
Also the Zeebook has a Samsung camera.
While the Moto has a Moto Camera, the Galaxy Fold is nearly $2,000 and is a beast of a phone with a 7.3 inch screen and six cameras.
The Z Flip sounds Pretty reasonable at 1380 will compare it to flexible phones slash tablets.
However if you want a Samsung phone, you can have a lot to choose from at under 1380 you can get the Galaxy S24 S20 plus Both have 5G, the biggest image sensors on a Samsung smartphone ever, expandable storage, and water resistance.
You can actually get the Galaxy S20+ with 512 gigs of internal storage for $30 less.
Z flip the S 20.
Seems like it's built for the future.
It's a device that may be pricey, but it's going to last you for several years.
Can we say the same thing for the Z flip?
I don't know.
And all that being said, I think the Z flip is a really cool phone.
If I had fun in money.
Get a flip, but I don't.
If you've got questions, comments, anecdotes, jokes, let me know Am I as actor and I'll see you online.
