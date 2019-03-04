Top 5 products CNET readers checked out (February 2019)
These are the top five products that cnet readers were checking out for the month of February.
Well, that was a fast month And, no surprise, you guys still love phones.
Last month's number three, the Toyota RAV4 4 hybrid N and a number one device, the Moto G7 were both kicked out of the top five entirely for February.
Let's get to it.
At number five is the Apple iPhone 10R.
Back in January, it was number two so looks like interest is waning for the lowest cost iPhone 10.
Maybe that's because there are new phones coming out all the time or maybe it's because people who checked out the 10R just picked it up and no longer wanna read about it.
What else can we say about the iPhone ten R?
It's always a great reason to show this video of Scott Stein chasing the pigeon to demo the iPhone ten R camera.
We've made it all the way to number four which is the Samsung Note nine.
Last month, it was number five.
The Note nine was the huge last phone before the Galaxy S ten and the fold showed up.
The Note 9 had insane specs at the time of its introduction and it still does.
The Note 9 has up to five hundred and twelve gigabytes of storage and up to eight gigabytes of RAM.
It's a very high end phone.
Maybe with the newest Galaxy device that's shipping soon, the Note Can be had at a discount.
Number three is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus which didn't even crack the top five in January.
This is the big **** 9 with similar specs as the note but not as maxed out.
The S9 Plus is also more affordable than the Note 9. Samsung has made the S line a terrific choice for the mainstream user it's also a great excuse to show the very strange AR emojis the S9 introduced.
Roll the footage.
[MUSIC]
I don't know why the ARmoji gave me a man bun, I definitely don't have one.
Lord have mercy.
Yeah, I have some real sort of nerve problems.
It's horrifying but I can't take my eyes away from it.
Forget phones, let's get to number two, which is the 2019 Chevy Blazer.
Okay, so I'll be honest.
I did not know the Blazer line died off in 2005 and came back for 2019.
Here's what I learned thanks to the fantastic Road/Show Team.
The new Blazer takes some design queues from the Camaro and features a unibody construction.
You'll find a smooth and quiet ride inside.
There's an eight-inch infotainment system that handles both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's also a user profile function that lets you save your settings like temperature controls and hands-free calling profile that is uploaded to the cloud.
If you go to another GM car with the same infotainment system, you'll be able to download your preferences to that car.
And the thing Cnet readers have been checking out the most in February was The Samsung galaxy S10, this phone was officially introduced on February 20th after being unofficially introduced to us for the past several months or so thanks to leaks.
Preorder started quickly after the official introduction so that probably got people checking out the S10 as quickly as possible.
The S10 uses an ultrasonic fingerprint leader on the screen.
The still water proofing, a head phone jack and wireless charging, the S10 picked up another new trick.
The ability to wirelessly charge other devices with the feature Samsung calls Power Share.
The Samsung S10 has a lot of competition, including with itself.
Since there are four versions of the S10, the S10e, the S10, the S10 plus, and the S10 5G.
[MUSIC]
You stuck it out to the end.
Awesome.
Can we talk about number 80 on this list?
Cuz I kind of want to.
Say hello to the JAXJOX KettlebellConnect.
It's an adjustable weight kettle bell with smarts.
You can select the weight on the base.
It goes from 12 to 42 pounds.
It also has bluetooth so you can get workout reports with an app.
That does it for us, I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
