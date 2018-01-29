Top 5 most breakable phones

CNET Top 5
Top 5 most breakable phonesWe called in our resident destroyer, Vanessa Hand Orellana, to help us rank which phones can't handle a tumble.
Transcript
[SOUND] These are the top five most breakable phones. We called in our resident destroyer, Vanessa Hand Orellana, to rank which phones cannot take a fall. She wanted me to let you know that these tests are not really scientific so your mileage may vary. Let's get to it. On number 5 is the Essential Phone. When this phone was introduced It turned heads with barely there bezels and an odd notch for that camera. The company said it used titanium instead of aluminum since that material is more durable. When we dropped the Essential Phone from around three feet the frame scuffed. At six Selfie height around six feet. The ceramic back and glass front were A-OK. The frame doesn't look great though. What killed the essential phone in our tests, two trips, tumbling down a tough staircase cracked the screen, but the ceramic back survived. [MUSIC] Coming in at number 4 is the Samsung Galaxy S8, a three-foot drop onto country, created a small crack on the back of the S8 but the screen survived. Within eye level fall, the metal frame had some dings and the back crack some more. We tried another test. If we lock the phone on top of the SUV and then drove away, the back continue to crack but the screen survived again. And number three is the Apple iPhone 8 with a glass back. If it falls, it's just fine With the eye level test, the screen was completely shattered. For our final test, we dropped the iPhone 8 out of a fourth floor window, because, why not? Guess what? The camera was busted and the rear glass was smashed. That brings us to number 2, the LG G6. The front panel uses Gorilla Glass 3. While the rear panel uses Gorilla Glass 5. The three-foot drop test lets your hairline fracture on the screen but the back was fine. At five feet, its screen was cracked some more. The back was relatively unharmed, which is great except you probably want the screen side to survive instead. And the most breakable phone we tested with our unscientific tests Is the iPhone X. The glass back cracked on the first drop at three feet. Dropping it screen side down, the back cracked even more. The bottom of the iPhone X was pretty damaged on the screen side. Apple said the new iPhone is designed to be Durable, but not indestructible. If anyone is concerned about dropping their iPhone and damaging it, we suggest using one of the many beautiful cases available to protect iPhone. I remember when I busted one of my phones, My Samsung Galaxy S3 fell out of my pocket while I was upside down on a V2 vertical velocity rollercoaster, at Six Flags. The entire front was shattered. Let me know the craziest ways you've broken your phone. Again, big thanks to Vanessa for her help. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]