Top 5 most-anticipated geek movies of 2018

We asked you which movies you can't wait to watch this year. Here's how you voted.
These are the top five most anticipated geek movies of 2018, as chosen by the cnet audience. We asked you at cnet.com to let us know what film you can't wait to see out of a possible nine choices. Here are the top five vote getters. Lets get to it. We've a tie to start. At number four is Solo: A Star Wars Story, garnering 13% of the vote. The film has seen very little promotion as of yet, but it is a while before the May 25th release date. However, that doesn't mean the Solo movie has not been in the press. All kinds of reports popped up, including why the movie's original directors left the film. Hopefully, the story in the Solo movie will eclipse all of the prerelease stuff in a good way. [MUSIC] Also at number four is Black Panther, which got 13% of the vote. Unlike Solo, Disney has gone full steam ahead with its promotion of Black Panther. The film will take us to T'Challa's homeland of Wakanda, which has tech not widely seen within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th. Coming in at number three is The Incredibles 2. 2 with 14% of the vote. Speaking of 14, it's been 14 years since the original Incredibles movie, so there could be a pent up demand for another one. Also, The Incredibles isn't tied to a much larger universe, so maybe it's just easier to get into [MUSIC] As an aside, you should check out the Pixar theory online. This theory says that all the Pixar films are actually part of the same world, but at different times. [SOUND] Coming in at number two is Dead Pool 2 with 15 percent of the vote. The trailer for the sequel suggests the tone of Dead Pool 2 will be similar to the first film. Oddly, it's the first superhero movie in years To use a very famous John Williams Superman theme. What an idea. And at number 1 is Avengers Infinity War, which grabbed 35% of all votes. The entire Marvel cinematic universe has been billing to this movie for ten years. It pretty much has every major Marvel character, like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man, and the list keeps going. So far, the MCU has been great at superhero interactions. And we're bound to see some fun combos like Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy A quick note before we wrap up, Ant Man and Wasp grabbed only 1% of the vote. That shows you how competitive things have gotten. A big thank you to everyone who voted. I'm Iyaz Ackhtar and I'll see you online.

